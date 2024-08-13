Boulevard Named to the 2024 Inc. 5000

Company ranks No. 163 on prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced it has been ranked No. 163 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the renowned annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. A prestigious list on which many household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees, the Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Making its first appearance on the list, Boulevard soared to 19th overall in the software category and 31st in California with a three-year growth rate of nearly 2,300%.





“Seeing Boulevard rank so high on such a prestigious list is a testament to our team’s tireless efforts and commitment to our mission, and the growing importance of self-care in all our lives,” said Matt Danna, co-founder and CEO of Boulevard. “Our journey as a company has always been about more than just the technology that helps us look and feel our best; it’s about elevating an industry that has been overlooked and underestimated for far too long.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Redefining the client experience for a growing industry

With self-care increasingly central to people’s daily lives, global wellness is now a $5.6 trillion market, with the personal care and beauty market alone accounting for more than $1 trillion1. It is also one of the biggest drivers of career opportunities for creative professionals. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in the personal care services industry will grow almost five times faster than the average for the total economy through 2030.

Since 2016, Boulevard has been elevating the self-care industry and empowering business owners and professionals alike to redefine the client experience. Boulevard’s commitment to innovation and regular delivery of industry-first capabilities such as Precision Scheduling™ underscore why its platform is used by more than 30,000 self-care professionals in more than 3,000 hair salons, beauty salons, salon & spas, nail salons, barbershops, and medical spas across the U.S. to book more than 1 million appointments every month. As a certified payment facilitator (PayFac), Boulevard is trusted to process over $2 billion in payments yearly.

Already renowned for delivering intuitively designed salon software that helps customers create memorable client experiences by streamlining everything from online booking and business management to email marketing and payment processing, Boulevard has also rapidly emerged as the medical spa software of choice for the fast-growing medspa industry. According to a recent customer impact study, users of Boulevard’s medspa software grew revenue by 30% on average in the first year alone.

Request a demo

Request a demo today to see how Boulevard transforms the client experience for self-care businesses.

About Boulevard

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, marketing, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons, spas, medspas, and barbershops across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

________________________



1 Global Wellness Institute, Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2023, November 2023

