Boulevard Medspa Education Manager Skya Jones Named Mainstage Presenter at the Medical Aesthetic Art Institute 2024 Annual Summit

Leadership and business development session to focus on leveraging technology to empower staff, boost productivity, and grow revenue

3rd annual conference helps medical aesthetics providers enhance their skills and knowledge through a variety of practical sessions and hands-on learning experiences

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced that Skya Jones, the company’s medspa education manager and in-house aesthetics expert, has been named a mainstage presenter at the Medical Aesthetic Art Institute (MAAI) 2024 Annual Summit. Jones’s session will provide medspas with a blueprint for harnessing the power of modern technology, streamlining business operations, and creating a resilient and dynamic work environment. Emphasizing leadership and business development, Jones will detail actionable best practices medspa owners can implement to grow and nurture staff, automate critical workflows, boost productivity, and optimize marketing to increase revenue and develop long-term client relationships.





Part of Boulevard’s renowned team of self-care industry experts, Jones has spent over nine years in the medspa industry developing her passion for leadership and education. Collaborating closely with Boulevard’s customers, she empowers self-care businesses to achieve enduring success by designing memorable client experiences. Before joining Boulevard, Jones honed her leadership and consulting expertise across many esteemed medical spas and retail beauty enterprises.

“It’s both a thrill and honor to present at such a prestigious conference in front of so many of the aesthetics industry’s best and brightest,” said Jones. “As the medspa industry continues to grow and evolve, education and knowledge sharing play an increasingly critical role. I’m looking forward to sharing best practices gleaned from my own experiences working in the industry and those of Boulevard’s incredible customers in this space.”

Leveraging technology for success

The MAAI 2024 Annual Summit takes place from August 23-25 at the Westgate Resort and Spa in Park City, Utah. Jones’s “Empower Your Team, Elevate Your Business: Leveraging Technology for Success” session is set for Saturday, August 24 at 10:05 am GMT.

Now in its 3rd year, the MAAI Annual Summit has quickly emerged as one of the leading conferences for the burgeoning medical aesthetics industry. Attendees at the three-day event will network with fellow professionals, listen to presentations from leading industry experts, and participate in hands-on practitioner workshops to advance their skill sets and stay up on the latest trends in the world of medical aesthetics.

Elevating the client experience

A gold sponsor of the MAAI Annual Summit for 2024, Boulevard is trusted by more than 30,000 self-care professionals in more than 3,000 hair salons, beauty salons, salon & spas, nail salons, barbershops, and medical spas across all 50 U.S. states to book more than 1 million appointments every month and process over $2 billion in payments annually.

Already renowned for delivering intuitively designed salon software that helps customers create memorable client experiences by streamlining everything from online booking and business management to email marketing and payment processing, Boulevard has also rapidly emerged as the medical spa software of choice for the fast-growing medspa industry. According to a recent customer impact study, users of Boulevard’s medspa software grew revenue by 30% on average in the first year alone, while also enjoying a 24% increase in service sales, a 31% increase in retail sales, a 36% increase in package sales, and a 175% increase in membership sales.

About Boulevard

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, marketing, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons, spas, medspas, and barbershops across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

