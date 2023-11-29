BostonGene Wins Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Award for AI-Driven Clinical Trials Matching Algorithm

Award Recognizes BostonGene for Commitment to Innovation and the Profound Impact of AI-driven Solutions

WALTHAM, Mass–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven, molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced today that it has won the 2023 Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Award for its AI-driven clinical trials selection tool. The program, produced by Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma, recognizes innovations that exemplify effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation with the potential to transform the industry.





A panel of industry experts evaluated the submissions on various criteria and selected companies that demonstrate novel innovative technologies and services with the greatest potential to impact biotech and pharma companies.

“ This year’s winners reflect the growing impact of technology on our industry – AI, machine learning, and data collection continues to be adopted across every aspect of the industry,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. “ We are so pleased to showcase innovative companies that are pushing boundaries and driving us forward. Congratulations to the 2023 class of winners.”

“ We are elated to receive this 2023 Fierce Innovation Award, reinforcing the impact of our AI-driven technologies in improving patient outcomes and advancing research,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene.

BostonGene has developed a proprietary AI-driven clinical trials matching algorithm, seamlessly integrated into the BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ test, a comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) solution for oncology patients.

The system utilizes a fully automated scoring algorithm that rapidly ranks the most relevant trials for each patient, incorporating AI-based expert-curated trial data extraction, trial results, as well as patient and molecular data. This algorithm relies on more than 80 dynamic parameters for personalized clinical trial recommendations.

BostonGene’s cell deconvolution tool, KassandraTM, was also named a finalist in the Fierce Innovation Awards, Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category for remarkable contributions to business intelligence through the application of data science, data management, and data analytics, all aimed at enhancing industry services.

KassandraTM is a pioneering technology designed to precisely reconstruct the tumor microenvironment (TME). This innovative approach combines bulk RNA-seq with a unique machine learning-based platform trained on transcriptomes from over 25,000 bulk RNA-seq profiles. The utilization of this tool leads to an enhanced comprehension of underlying mechanisms governing cancer pathogenesis and vulnerability as well as therapeutic resistance. This computational tool holds promise in advancing our understanding of critical tumor biology, particularly in scenarios where only archival samples are available.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene has a mission to provide transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery for precision matching of therapies to improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases. BostonGene’s concierge-service model provides customized client solutions using a multi-omic approach prioritized for real-world impact to optimize standard-of-care therapies, accelerate research and provide cost-effective, measurable data-driven results. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each patient’s unique disease profile, including an in-depth profile of the immune microenvironment, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

