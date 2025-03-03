BostonGene to Showcase Multi-Modal AI-Powered Platform at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Medical Oncology

Advancing Precision Oncology with AI-Driven Multiomics for Optimized Therapy Selection and Improved Patient Outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced its participation in the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Medical Oncology (JSMO2025) from March 6–8, 2025, in Kobe, Japan. This premier conference is dedicated to advancing precision oncology and fostering collaboration among global oncology experts.

BostonGene will present research demonstrating how its AI-powered multiomics platform transforms cancer biology understanding and enhances treatment selection by integrating multi-scale, multi-modal data analysis.

During the event, Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene, will deliver a keynote presentation titled “Cutting Edge of Genomic Medicine and Novel Therapy in Hematologic Malignancies.” Dr Fowler will highlight how BostonGene, in collaboration with renowned clinical partners, leverages multiomics techniques to identify biomarker predictors of treatment success, driving the next evolution of drug development.

Thursday, March 6 | 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM JST

Symposium 3 - Room 4

Oral presentations

Multiomic clustering of cutaneous melanoma patients to reveal survival trends based on tumor immune evasion features:

The presentation highlights BostonGene’s innovative approach of combining genomic and transcriptomic data to identify tumor immune microenvironment patterns linked to survival in patients with cutaneous melanoma.

Saturday, March 8 | 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM JST

Unraveling sarcomatoid features in clear cell renal cell carcinoma with RNA-seq:

This presentation will showcase the value of predictive modeling in developing targeted therapy to treat clear cell renal carcinoma, emphasizing BostonGene’s Tumor PortraitTM test in identifying unique and targetable clinical characteristics in cancer.

Saturday, March 8 | 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM JST

Poster presentations

Effective immune-based treatment of extraskeletal myxoid chondrosarcoma guided by next-generation gene profiling:

The presentation demonstrates cases of advanced disease with limited treatment options where BostonGene’s comprehensive genomic profiling guided targeted therapy selection.

Thursday, March 6 | 1:05 PM – 1:50 PM JST

Leveraging mappability and analysis of allele frequencies to mitigate false positive germline variant calling:

This study describes BostonGene’s advanced bioinformatic approaches to improve the reliability of germline variant detection in next-generation sequencing analysis.

Friday, March 7 | 2:05 PM – 2:50 PM JST

Evaluating the clinical utility of RNA- and DNA-based comprehensive genomic profiling in patients with advanced cancers:

This large prospective research study describes the diagnostic and clinical utility of BostonGene’s comprehensive genomic profiling in patients with advanced malignancies.

Friday, March 7 | 2:05 PM – 2:50 PM JST

Machine learning (ML)-enabled automation for high-throughput data processing in flow cytometry:

This study highlights BostonGene’s novel machine learning-based cell classification algorithm to significantly reduce turnaround time for analyzing cell populations.

Saturday, March 8 | 1:05 PM – 1:50 PM JST

For more information or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Zlata Polyakova at zlata.polyakova@bostongene.com.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients' molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About BostonGene Japan

BostonGene Japan Inc., a Tokyo-based joint venture formed by BostonGene, NEC Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners aims to advance personalized medicine and dramatically improve patient outcomes. The company leverages BostonGene’s AI-powered multiomics platform to accelerate drug development and personalize cancer therapies for each patient.

Media Contact:

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@bostongene.com