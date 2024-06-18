BostonGene Highlights Its AI-Powered Multiomics Platform at hubXchange’s Immuno-Oncology Xchange Boston 2024

Roundtable Session to Focus on Multiomic Immune Biomarker Strategies for Optimizing Drug Development and Patient Outcomes

BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced that it will participate in the hubXchange's Immuno-Oncology Xchange – Boston 2024, taking place June 18 in Boston, Massachusetts. The event brings together executives from pharma and biotech to address and find solutions to the key issues that are currently faced in Immuno-Oncology.





During the event, BostonGene will lead a roundtable discussion:



Multiomic immune biomarker selection for novel IO response and toxicity assessment: tissue, blood, plasma, or all of the above?

Tuesday, June 18 | 11:20 AM ET

Speaker: Michael Goldberg, PhD, VP, Research & Development, BostonGene

This session will explore the utilization of immune biomarker strategies to enhance drug development and improve patient outcomes. The focus will be on current applications, technological advancements, novel approaches and the necessary validation and regulatory processes. By addressing these aspects, the session aims to highlight how these strategies can significantly improve therapeutic results and personalize treatment plans.

“ I’m excited to participate in the hubXchange’s Immuno-Oncology Xchange and discuss how immune biomarker strategies can revolutionize drug development and patient care. By leveraging advanced technologies and comprehensive biomarker profiles, we have the potential to drastically enhance therapeutic outcomes and tailor treatments to individual patients’ needs,” said Michael Goldberg, PhD, VP, Research & Development at BostonGene.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a company at the intersection of technology and biology, dedicated to advancing and personalizing cancer medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve cancer patient care and accelerate research and drug development through cutting-edge solutions. Leveraging our AI-powered multiomics platform, we digitize and comprehensively analyze the molecular profiles of cancer patients, including the immune system and tumor microenvironment. Our software solutions, indication-specific cancer library and advanced bioanalytics, enable us to discover multiparametric signatures, identify targets, match them to relevant indications for biopharma and recommend the most effective treatments for patients. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

