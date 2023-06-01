BostonGene Announces Six Abstract Acceptances at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations and two abstracts have been accepted for online publication for the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting (ASCO), which will be held June 2 – 6, 2023, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. BostonGene will also exhibit at booth 28155.

“ We look forward to sharing results from our research analyzing genomic and transcriptomic classifications and our analysis demonstrating the added benefit of comprehensive genomic profiling in a thousand diverse cancer patients at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting. These presentations reflect our scientific expertise and commitment to bringing innovative solutions into clinical practice,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene.

Details about the abstracts selected for presentation can be found below:

Abstract Number: 3076



Title: Aggregated analysis of 1,000 patients with cancer to assess the benefits of integrated whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing

Date and Time: Saturday, June 3 | 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM CT



Location: McCormick Place Convention Center



Poster Number: 274



Speaker: Anna Ogloblina, PhD, BostonGene

The deep interrogation of BostonGene’s comprehensive approach to molecular profiling demonstrates the advantages of integrated RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) and whole exome sequencing (WES) analysis, including an increase in clinically significant biomarkers and matched clinical trials, which can ultimately lead to more effective personalized treatments for cancer patients.

Abstract Number: 11547



Title: Novel genomic alterations and transcriptomic-based tumor microenvironment classification of sarcoma and their impact on treatment decision-making

Date and Time: Saturday, June 3 | 1:15 PM – 4:15 PM CT



Location: McCormick Place Convention Center



Poster Number: 481



Speaker: Krystle Nomie, PhD, BostonGene

This presentation demonstrates the ability of the BostonGene’s Tumor PortraitTM test to identify genomic alterations and classify tumor microenvironment (TME) subtypes of sarcomas that ultimately provide insights on potential immunotherapy and specific gene-related treatment strategies.

Research conducted in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract Number: 579



Title: Differential genomic and transcriptomic analysis of invasive lobular and ductal carcinomas

Date and Time: Sunday, June 4 | 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM



Location: McCormick Place Convention Center



Poster Number: 409



Speaker: Jason Mouabbi, MD, MD Anderson

In this study, the use of BostonGene’s integrated analysis platform provided an in-depth understanding of the molecular differences between two breast cancer subtypes, invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC) and invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC), revealing mechanistic insights for both subtypes that can be used to tailor ILC-specific interventional clinical trials.

Abstract Number: 1039



Title: Genomic characterization of the GATA3 mutational landscape in breast cancer

Date and Time: Sunday, June 4 | 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM



Location: McCormick Place Convention Center



Poster Number: 260



Speaker: Jason Mouabbi, MD, MD Anderson

This presentation highlights the use of integrated genomic and transcriptomic analysis to understand further the mutational landscape of GATA3, a broadly used biomarker in breast cancer, to guide future prospective clinical studies.

Online publication abstracts:

Abstract Number: e15058



Title: RNA sequencing as a confirmatory assay and its impact on patient care in multiple cancer types

This presentation describes the advantage of RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) to confirm the pathological detection of biomarkers, demonstrating the utility of RNA-seq analysis to drive treatment decisions in 4 cancer types.

Research conducted in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine, Englander Institute of Precision Medicine, MD Anderson, Oncology Consultants, and Cancer Centers of South Florida

Abstract Number: e14691



Title: Tumor immunity portrait: An AI-driven molecular predictor combining tumor microenvironment and tumor mutational burden for immune checkpoint inhibitor response prediction

This study highlights the ability of BostonGene’s Tumor Immunity PortraitTM, an integrated approach combining the tumor’s characteristics and TME, to provide an accurate prediction of ICI non-response in 3 cancer types for personalized treatment decision-making.

For more information, please visit the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting website. The abstracts will be published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology supplement for the ASCO Annual Meeting Proceedings.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

