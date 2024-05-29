BostonGene Announces Seven Abstract Acceptances at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

BostonGene will showcase its AI-powered multiomics platform and its new immune system profiling platform, which stratifies cancer patients by treatment response

BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced that seven abstracts have been accepted for the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting (ASCO), scheduled to take place May 31 – June 3, 2024, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. BostonGene will deliver one oral presentation and present two posters, while four abstract presentations will be available online. BostonGene will also exhibit at booth 22157.





At the event, BostonGene will feature its AI-powered multiomics platform that rapidly accelerates new research and drug development while precisely matching each patient with the best available therapy.

BostonGene will also highlight its recently announced immune system profiling platform, a novel classification method and a scoring system based on this classification of systemic immunity with patient responses to various cancer treatments. This diagnostic and analytical immune system profiling framework underscores the potential of a straightforward blood test, supported by additional clinical validation, as a tool to stratify cancer patients into responders and non-responders across different treatments.

Details about the abstracts selected for presentation can be found below:

Oral presentation

Abstract: 2015



Title: A phase Ib, window-of-opportunity study of neoadjuvant avelumab and hypofractionated proton beam therapy for recurrent radiation-relapsed meningioma

Date and time: Sunday, June 2, 2024 | 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM



Speaker: Jiayi Huang, MD, Washington University School of Medicine

This study evaluated the immunological effects of combining avelumab, an anti-PD-L1 inhibitor, with radiation therapy (RT) for recurrent radiation-relapsed meningioma. The use of RNA-seq and MxIF on pre- and post-avelumab tumor tissues revealed that for some patients the combination (avelumab + RT) may cause an immunological response leading to prolonged remission, warranting further larger prospective studies and biomarker investigations.

Research done in collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine

Poster presentations

Abstract: 11523



Title: Transcriptomic analysis of novel tumor suppressor gene fusions in bone sarcomas

Date and time: Saturday, June 1, 2024 | 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM



Poster: 449



Speaker: Nikita Kotlov, BostonGene

Transcriptomic analysis of treated bone sarcomas revealed a unique breakpoint combination in an oncogene and previously unknown gene fusions involving tumor suppressor genes. These findings highlight the importance of RNA-seq to advance research and identify potential biomarkers for sarcomas.

Research done in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and the Sarcoma Oncology Center

Abstract: 1044



Title: The multiomic tumor microenvironment landscape of invasive lobular carcinoma of the breast

Date and time: Sunday, June 2, 2024 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM



Poster: 22



Speaker: Jason Mouabbi, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Multiomic analysis using integrated RNA-seq and MxIF uncovered the intricate heterogeneity of the tumor microenvironment (TME) in invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC) of the breast, emphasizing the critical role of comprehensive TME profiling to understand and develop personalized treatments for ILC.

Research done in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center

Online-only abstracts

Abstract: e13168



Title: Closing classification gaps in luminal breast cancer with single-cell RNA-seq insights from normal breast lineages

In this study, single-cell RNA-seq was used to investigate the connection between breast cancer classification and luminal expression profiles. The findings showed that compared to other breast cancer subtypes, luminal breast cancers are less similar to most luminal epithelial clusters in normal breast tissue, which suggests that the complexity of luminal-type breast cancers is not captured by traditional breast cancer classification methods.

Abstract: e15138



Title: Integrated genomic and transcriptomic characterization of neuroendocrine carcinomas for improved treatment decision-making

Integrated whole exome (WES) and RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) detected unique molecular features across diverse neuroendocrine tumors, indicating the potential use of comprehensive molecular profiling for therapy and clinical trial matching to improve outcomes for neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC) patients.

Research conducted in collaboration with Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers, Mayo Clinic and Duke Cancer Institute

Abstract: e13593



Title: An unsupervised H&E-based machine-learning approach for precise prediction of tumor microenvironment subtypes.

This study describes the development of an H&E-based machine-learning approach using colorectal cancer (CRC) samples. The results show that the H&E-based approach complements next-generation sequencing (NGS) tumor microenvironment (TME) classification, suggesting that the advanced image analysis can help refine prognostic and therapeutic strategies for CRC and warrant further expansion to other cancer types.

Abstract: e15086



Title: Effect of DeltaRex-G ± DeltaRex-G Plus (an FDA-approved drug) on advanced chemoresistant pancreatic cancer, sarcoma, and breast cancer

This study investigated the use of DeltaRex-G, a CCNG1 inhibitor, administered either alone or in combination with an FDA-approved drug (DeltaRex-G Plus) in advanced cancers. RNA sequencing identified enhanced CCNG1 expression in all analyzed tumors and analysis showed that the five patients treated with DeltaRex-G Plus had a partial response or stable disease, supporting the use of DeltaRex-G Plus as a promising therapy.

Research conducted in collaboration with City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, Sarcoma Oncology Center, Duke University and Expression Therapeutics

For more information, please visit the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting website. The abstracts will be published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology supplement for the ASCO Annual Meeting Proceedings.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a company at the intersection of technology and biology, dedicated to advancing and personalizing cancer medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve cancer patient care and accelerate research and drug development through cutting-edge solutions. Leveraging our AI-powered multiomics platform, we digitize and comprehensively analyze the molecular profiles of cancer patients, including the immune system and tumor microenvironment. Our software solutions, indication-specific cancer library and advanced bioanalytics, enable us to discover multiparametric signatures, identify targets, match them to relevant indications for biopharma and recommend the most effective treatments for patients. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

