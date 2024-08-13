Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

OMAHA, Nebraska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) (the “Company”, “we”, or “our”) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





We show below summary financial data for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found at www.bostonomaha.com. A supplemental presentation providing additional financial information for the second quarter of 2024 can be found on our investor relations website at https://investor.bostonomaha.com.

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Billboard Rentals, Net $ 11,437,468 $ 10,835,524 $ 22,134,128 $ 21,137,747 Broadband Services 9,787,983 8,695,235 19,471,412 17,235,141 Premiums Earned 4,737,056 3,458,627 8,740,115 6,565,900 Insurance Commissions 527,055 594,540 1,029,743 1,070,666 Investment and Other Income 598,221 632,468 1,265,116 1,022,725 Total Revenues 27,087,783 24,216,394 52,640,514 47,032,179 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 5,456,140 4,844,059 10,794,267 9,353,403 Net Loss from Operations (4,396,615 ) (1,642,904 ) (6,454,896 ) (4,619,696 ) Net Other Income 2,357,407 3,357,575 231,444 1,242,900 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (2,235,219 ) $ 1,541,612 $ (5,043,300 ) $ (1,779,542 ) Basic and Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.06 ) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (1) $ 40,564,748 $ 71,269,580 Total Assets 723,064,123 768,207,092 Total Liabilities 157,663,397 151,754,831 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest – 15,638,013 Total Boston Omaha Stockholders’ Equity 530,478,942 538,207,426 Noncontrolling Interests (2) 34,921,784 62,606,822 Total Equity $ 565,400,726 $ 600,814,248

(1) Investments consist of U.S. treasury securities classified as trading securities and marketable equity securities, of which $2,385,983 is held by our insurance entities at June 30, 2024. Marketable equity securities excludes Sky Harbour Group Corporation (“Sky Harbour”) Class A common stock as we account for our 18.6% stake (as measured at June 30, 2024) under the equity method. (2) Noncontrolling interests are related to third party capital raised within our build for rent fund as well as within our 24th Street commercial real estate funds.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we incurred $4.1 million in one-time employee costs and professional fees associated with the separation and stock repurchase agreement of our former Co-CEO.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, “Net Other Income” included non-cash gains of $3.0 million from unconsolidated affiliates mainly related to our share of Sky Harbour’s income from operations, which we account for under the equity method, and interest and dividend income of $0.3 million. These items were partially offset by $0.5 million in other investment losses mainly driven by a $4.0 million unrealized loss on our Sky Harbour warrants, which was partially offset by (i) $2.0 million in non-cash gains associated with the transfer of Sky Harbour Class A common stock to our former Co-CEO as a part of his separation and stock repurchase agreement, (ii) $0.9 million in realized gains on the sale of 246,389 shares of Sky Harbour Class A common stock, and (iii) other investment income of $0.6 million primarily related to changes in the fair value of the BFR Fund mainly driven by the underlying real estate properties, and interest expense of $0.4 million mainly incurred under Link’s term loan and revolver.

Our investment in Sky Harbour Class A common stock and warrants was valued at $91.8 million on our consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2024. If our investment in Sky Harbour Class A common stock was accounted for at fair value based on its quoted market price (currently valued using equity method accounting), then our total investment in Sky Harbour Class A common stock and warrants would be valued at $124.6 million as of June 30, 2024.

As a reminder, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) require us to include the unrealized changes in market prices of investments in public securities in our reported earnings (3). While we intend to hold securities for the longer term, we may in the future choose to sell them for a variety of reasons resulting in realized losses or gains.

Cash inflow from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $6.9 million, compared to a cash inflow of $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Our book value per share was $16.86 at June 30, 2024, compared to $17.19 at December 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, we had 30,931,349 shares of Class A common stock and 527,780 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

As of August 12, 2024, we had 30,931,349 shares of Class A common stock and 527,780 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with four majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, broadband telecommunications services, surety insurance and asset management.

(3) Excludes Sky Harbour Class A common stock as we account for our investment under the equity method.

Our investor relations website is https://investor.bostonomaha.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, corporate governance information, and select press releases, which may contain material information about us, and you may subscribe to be notified of new information posted to this site.

