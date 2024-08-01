Boston Omaha Broadband Promotes J. Max Meisinger as President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadband Division

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC), today announced that J. Max Meisinger, Chief Financial Officer of Boston Omaha Broadband (“BOB”), has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer of BOB. BOB provides broadband services to over 44,000 subscribers in communities in Arizona and Utah as well as providing broadband services to large scale new home developments in Florida and other states. Steve McGhie, who joined Boston Omaha Broadband in 2020 when Boston Omaha acquired Utah Broadband LLC, is resigning as Chief Executive Officer to spend time with his family and pursue personal interests and will serve as a consultant to Boston Omaha Broadband.





Max Meisinger was named BOB’s Chief Financial Officer in 2022 and has been instrumental in developing expansion plans for BOB for the last several years. Mr. Meisinger joined Boston Omaha in May of 2019, serving initially as Corporate Controller before being promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. Previously, Mr. Meisinger worked for KPMG, LLP as a Senior Manager of its Kansas City audit practice where he served a diverse group of clients ranging from large public FORTUNE 500 companies to small start-ups throughout various industries. He is a licensed CPA and received both his B.S. in Business and Masters in Accounting from the University of Kansas.

“Max is the right leader for our broadband business,” said Adam Peterson, Boston Omaha’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Max has been an integral part of the planning for BOB’s expansion plans. He has developed extensive broadband experience and business development skills working with our operating units and in negotiating new opportunities. We believe his strong leadership, cost discipline, and financial experience will help BOB realize significant growth and improved operating profitability.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be taking on this role,” said Max Meisinger. “Our operating companies within BOB have a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions us to capitalize on the changing broadband environment within the markets we serve. As the industry continues to evolve, I believe BOB is in a position to provide a cost effective and timely suite of broadband services to our customers as well as our long-term real estate partners, both current and future.”

Max is joined by long-time key employees Mark (Butch) Burgers and Frank DeJoy. Mr. Burgers has been focused on business development at BOB since 2022, working closely with home builders on installing broadband in large residential developments. Butch has over 20 years of business experience in sales and management and holds both a BS and MBA from Creighton University. Mr. DeJoy has over 25 years of experience in the telecom, wireless, and technology sectors. Frank has successfully led large-scale fiber and wireless network deployments across the US and globally during tenures at AT&T, General Dynamics, and other companies while delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions that drive revenue and growth. Frank holds an MBA and a BSEE from Rutgers University with Highest Honors.

Mr. Peterson noted that “We want to thank Steve McGhie for all he has done to build our broadband business. We were excited to work with Steve when we bought his Utah Broadband business in 2020, and he has been instrumental in building our broadband business throughout Arizona and Utah, significantly increasing our fiber subscribers and passings and adding several new markets to BOB’s footprint. We look forward to continuing our relationship with him as a consultant to BOB.”

Mr. McGhie stated “I want to thank Adam and the BOB team for their support in building out the broadband business. Now is a good time to take a break from working full-time to spend time with family and pursue personal interests. I have worked closely with Max over the past two years and look forward to watching him and the team at BOB continue to grow this business, assisting as needs arise.”

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC), is a public holding company with four businesses: Broadband (telecommunications services), Billboards (outdoor advertising), Bonds (surety insurance) and Asset Management. For further information, visit Boston Omaha’s website at www.bostonomaha.com.

