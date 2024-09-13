Boston Arts Academy Foundation’s 2024 Honors to Recognize Distinguished Individuals, Visionary Creators and Masters of Expression

Debbie Allen, June Ambrose and Don Law among Luminaries to be Recognized for their Support of Arts Education

BOSTON–The Boston Arts Academy Foundation, a vital 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, proudly presents its annual star-studded BAAF Honors event with the theme of "Changing Lives with the Arts." The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Legendary music icon and Massachusetts native James Taylor will make a special appearance to support his longtime friend, Music Honoree Don Law.









Philanthropist Stephanie L. Brown, the Investment Committee Chairperson on the BAAF Board of Directors, will chair the event along with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who will serve as honorary chair.

This signature event is the largest annual single funding source for the Boston Arts Academy, the city’s only public high school for the visual and performing arts. Guests will enjoy live performances by BAA students and alumni, including a moving performance by songstress and BAAF board member Raynya Simmons.

“Boston Arts Academy is a unique and special place, a beacon of hope for students with a passion for the arts,” says BAAF President and CEO Denella Clark. “I am proud that the Boston Arts Academy has distinguished itself among urban public high schools as a leader in innovative and effective student-centered education, rich in the arts.”

2024 Honorees:

Dance Honoree – Debbie Allen is an actress, dancer, choreographer, singer, director, producer, and Golden Globe Award winner. Known for her role in Fame, she is currently appearing in Grey’s Anatomy in a recurring role as Dr. Catherine Fox.

Fashion Honoree – June Ambrose is an award-winning creative director, costume designer, and entrepreneur who has built a career creating culture-shifting moments through fashion and style. Clients include Missy Elliott and Jay Z.

Visual Art Honorees – Dr. Amy Boger and Dr. Joshua Boger – Dr. Amy Boger is a retired pediatrician and owner of Dirt and Light Arts LLC; she creates conceptual art that inhabits the border between sculptural and functional ceramics. Dr. Joshua Boger is the founder of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. He is the author of more than 50 scientific publications, holds 31 issued U.S. patents in pharmaceutical discovery and development, and has lectured globally. He has been a serious amateur photographer for more than 50 years, specializing in underwater photography with a particular emphasis on the reefs off Wakaya, a private island off the coast of Fiji.

TV + Film Honoree – Christy Cashman is a mother, author, actress, producer, philanthropist and an active member of the Boston literary community. She is on the board of directors for the Associates of the Boston Public Library and is the founder of YouthINK.

Music Honoree – Don Law is Chairman of Live Nation – New England. Live Nation is the world's leading producer and presenter of live entertainment. Don served as CEO and Chairman of Clear Channel Music from 2002 to 2005, now known as Live Nation. He co-founded New England Express Ticketing (NEXT), the world's first fully automated, high-volume reserved-seat ticketing system, in addition to being the founder and partner of many award-winning musical venues.

Civic Responsibility Honoree – Katherine Chapman Stemberg is a business executive, entrepreneur, mother, and wife and is robustly engaged with several arts organizations, serving on the Boards of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Brookline Music School, and is an Overseer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

For additional information about the Boston Arts Academy, Boston Arts Academy Foundation, the 2024 Honors Event on October 17, 2024 or to purchase tickets, sponsorships, or place an ad, visit baahonors.org.

