Bosch and Plus Collaborate on Assisted Driving Solution for Commercial Vehicles

Software and hardware technology integration enable Level 2 features





Bosch augments existing offerings for commercial vehicle assisted driving through collaboration with Plus

with Plus Software collaboration brings together Plus’s driver-in solution (“PlusDrive”) and Bosch’s integrated steering system

L2++ benefits for commercial vehicles include driver retention, fuel economy savings, reduced accidents

Bosch portfolio for commercial vehicles supports software-defined trucks with software, sensors, vehicle computers and actuators

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bosch and Plus are collaborating to make software-defined commercial trucks a reality. Through a new technology agreement, Plus is offering its PlusDrive solution with the integrated steering system from Bosch featuring hardware and software to deliver driver assistance and partially automated features to commercial vehicles. The announcement was made today at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, California.

PlusDrive-enabled L2++ vehicles are equipped with a predictive 360 degree surround perception system and provide partial automation by continuously helping drivers with acceleration, braking and steering. The PlusDrive software-based system and the Bosch hardware plus software steering solution work together to enable assisted driving and automated functions. PlusDrive provides traffic jam assist, merge handling, driver initiated and suggested lane change, over-the-air updates, lane nudge, sensor self-calibration, driver attentiveness detection, and other highly automated driving features. When combined with Bosch’s steering system for lateral control, its benefits include driver retention, fuel economy savings and assistance capabilities to help reduce accidents.

“New mobility solutions require new, enhanced collaboration,” said Paul Thomas, executive vice president of Mobility Solutions, Americas for Bosch. “Our agreement with Plus complements existing Bosch portfolio elements and is one of multiple ways we can work together to support our customers.”

“Plus’s underlying next-generation safety solution enabled by our open autonomy platform, combined with Bosch’s steering software system, will help to prevent accidents in commercial vehicles and make roads safer. The proven commercial readiness of our highly automated Plus system accelerates the deployment for our partners and improves the safety and sustainability for the trucking industry,” said Shawn Kerrigan, COO and co-founder, Plus.

Beyond offering hardware and software solutions in its steering technology, Bosch can also provide advanced engineering services from its Bosch Engineering team focused on vehicle integration, security and safety for the combined Bosch and Plus solution offered to commercial vehicle truck manufacturers.

In addition to steering solutions for commercial vehicles, Bosch also delivers hardware and software solutions supporting increasing levels of automation in commercial vehicles. Bosch technology can help to provide significantly more powerful electronics architecture, thereby delivering the basis for the software-defined truck. Half the R&D associates in the Bosch Mobility Solutions business sector are software engineers. Among other things, this promotes the development of automated driving.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.0538

About Plus

Plus is a global provider of highly automated driving and fully autonomous driving solutions with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, Plus’s open autonomy technology platform is already powering vehicles in commercial use today. Working with leading vehicle manufacturers, fleets, and other technology companies globally, Plus is helping to make driving safer, more comfortable, and more sustainable. Plus has received a number of industry awards and distinctions for its transformative technology and business momentum from Fast Company, Forbes, Insider, Consumer Electronics Show, AUVSI, and others.

For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

Contacts

Tim Wieland, Bosch



Phone: +1 248-876-7708



Tim.Wieland@us.bosch.com

Lauren Kwan, Plus



pr@plus.ai