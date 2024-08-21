Borderlands® 4 Coming In 2025

Definitive looter-shooter and latest entry in the genre-defining Borderlands franchise officially announced

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, 2K and Gearbox Software officially announced that Borderlands® 4, the next entry in the iconic looter-shooter franchise, will launch in 2025 (during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026) on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is available to wishlist now.









Borderlands 4 was announced at gamescom’s Opening Night Live with a teaser trailer providing players with their first tantalizing glimpse of an all-new planet. Borderlands 4 is the fourth mainline title and seventh overall entry in the franchise. Players will once again assume the role of a legendary Vault Hunter as they search for secret alien treasure while blasting everything in sight.

“The team and I at Gearbox have a lot we’ve wanted to do with Borderlands since we first introduced the looter shooter genre to the world with our original game,” said Randy Pitchford, founder and President of the Gearbox Entertainment Company. “All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions.”

The Borderlands franchise has sold-in more than 87 million copies to-date, receiving critical acclaim from reviewers and fans alike. With unforgettable characters, deep world building, and more unique guns than can be counted, the franchise has cemented itself as a must-play series.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share with our fans that 2025 will mark a massive year for 2K and Gearbox Entertainment,” said 2K Core Games Senior Vice President and General Manager Catharina Lavers Mallet. “The Borderlands series is one of 2K’s most successful franchises ever and is beloved by millions globally. We’re excited that our already close partnership and collaboration with the Gearbox team has grown even deeper, and we look forward to delivering best-in-class experiences for both longtime fans and new players alike.”

For the latest information on Borderlands 4, wishlist the game, visit www.borderlands.2k.com and follow the game across YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

Borderlands 4 is currently rated RP for Rating Pending by the ESRB. Gearbox Software is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. We deliver our products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com. All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber and HB Studios. 2K’s portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA®️ 2K; renowned BioShock®️, Borderlands®️, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization®️ and XCOM®️ brands; popular WWE®️ 2K and WWE®️ SuperCard franchises, TopSpin®️ as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR®️ 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2K.com and on the Company’s official social media channels.

