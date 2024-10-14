Booz Allen Leaders to Speak at Singapore International Cyber Week

Leading cybersecurity provider for the U.S. government to join Asia-Pacific’s most established cybersecurity event.

Building on more than 30 years of technology, tradecraft, and adversarial insights, Booz Allen’s broad and deep cyber portfolio puts the company at the center of nearly all major cyber missions across public and private sectors in the U.S. Today, the company has more than 8,000 cyber professionals supporting critical missions for the U.S. government, partners and allies, as well as a range of commercial enterprises.

As the leading cybersecurity provider for the U.S. government, Booz Allen brings a wealth of expertise to complex cyber challenges facing the U.S. as well as allies and partners around the world. In Deltek’s comprehensive Federal Cybersecurity Market, 2023-2027 report, Booz Allen led in cyber-related prime contract obligations from the federal government in Fiscal Years 2020 to 2022.

At SICW, Booz Allen leaders will participate in the following sessions:

Insights into 2024’s Cyber Threats: A SICW panel moderated by Booz Allen vice president Garrettson Blight, alongside experts from Recorded Future, Trend Micro, ANSSI, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, BSI and Germany’s Federal Foreign Office on the current cyber threat landscape and the trends, tactics and strategies employed by threat actors. The session will be held Tuesday, October 15 from 2:00-3:00pm (GMT +8).

Equation for Success: Talent, Threat Understanding, Tradecraft, Training, Technology, and Culture: Stephen Fogarty, Senior Executive Advisor at Booz Allen and former commanding general of U.S. Army Cyber Command, will provide remarks during this GovWare session focused on the cultural change necessary to enable effective organizational cybersecurity through collaboration with talent. The session will be held Tuesday, October 15 from 2:30-3:00pm (GMT +8).

Augmentation of Cybersecurity Operations using Artificial Intelligence: A SICW panel featuring Booz Allen executive vice president, Jim Allen, alongside experts from BlueVoyant, Crowdstrike, Check Point and India’s Cert-In on how threat actors are leveraging generative AI, and how it can be harnessed by cyber defenders to enhance cybersecurity operations. The session will be held Thursday, October 17 from 1:00-2:00pm (GMT +8).

This year’s SICW will take place from October 14-17, 2024, at Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore. Following this year’s theme of “Trust and Security in the Digital Era”, SICW will drive critical conversations and partnerships to foster trust and enhance security in the digital and cyber domain amid an increasingly fragmented global landscape. Additionally, the GovWare Conference and Exhibition, the region’s premier cybersecurity trade show, will return this year alongside SICW with expert-led keynotes and cutting-edge tech showcases by global and local innovators.

