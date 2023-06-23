Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on Friday, July 28, 2023

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BAH–Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 28, 2023, to discuss the financial results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 (ending June 30, 2023). A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate by registering online at investors.boozallen.com. Participants are requested to register a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on July 28, 2023, and continuing for 30 days.

