Home Business Wire Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
Business Wire

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

di Business Wire

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BAH–Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting and engineering services firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., today announced preliminary results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024.




Booz Allen’s press release is available at:

www.boozallen.com/media
investors.boozallen.com

Booz Allen’s earnings presentation is available at investors.boozallen.com.

Booz Allen will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST on Friday, January 26, 2024, to discuss the financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2024. Analysts and institutional investors may participate by registering online at investors.boozallen.com. Participants are requested to register a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EST on Friday, January 26, 2024, and continuing for 30 days.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Trusted to transform missions with the power of tomorrow’s technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton advances the nation’s most critical civil, defense, and national security priorities. We lead, invest, and invent where it’s needed most—at the forefront of complex missions, using innovation to define the future. We combine our in-depth expertise in AI and cybersecurity with leading-edge technology and engineering practices to deliver impactful solutions. Combining more than 100 years of strategic consulting expertise with the perspectives of diverse talent, we ensure results by integrating technology with an enduring focus on our clients. We’re first to the future—moving missions forward to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 33,800 people globally as of December 31, 2023, and had revenue of $9.3 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH).

BAHPR-FI

Contacts

Media Relations – Jessica Klenk, 703-377-4296

Investor Relations – Nathan P. Rutledge, 202-440-3943

Articoli correlati

Pepper Announces Strategic Partnership with Datassential to Empower Distributor Sales with Operator Intelligence

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pepper, the leading ecommerce and enablement solution for independent distributors, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership...
Continua a leggere

Corent Expands its Relationship with AWS: Enabling Next-Gen Software-as-a-Service Offerings Powered by AWS and SaaSOps™, Corent’s SaaS 2.0 Automation Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AzureMarketplace--Corent Tech announced it is expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable a new...
Continua a leggere

Nextdoor Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php