Boomi Opens New Office in Bengaluru With Aim To Innovate the Future of Enterprise Automation

Boomi, a category-leading, global software as a service ( SaaS ) company, plans to double its current engineering and technical workforce as it opens a dedicated office in Bengaluru, India

This growth builds upon Boomi’s recent increased investments in the APJ region to meet strong global demand for intelligent connectivity, integration, and automation

BENGALURU, India & CHESTERBROOK, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the opening of a new office in Bengaluru, India. As Boomi welcomes its current local team members to the space, the company also intends to more than double its engineering headcount in India in the next 12 months. The expansion further extends Boomi’s strong presence in the region, which includes offices in Hyderabad and other cities, with team members in a wide variety of operational functions, from engineering to customer support, accounting, human resources, and more.





Operating in over 70 countries with approximately 20,000 customers and 800 partners globally, Boomi provides end-to-end intelligent automation solutions that accelerate business outcomes with the speed, productivity, flexibility, and connectivity that is required of today’s increasingly digital organizations. With this latest investment in Bengaluru, Boomi plans to build upon that innovation by securing top local technology talent to meet the growing demands of the global integration platform as a service (iPaaS) market, which is expected to reach a global revenue of USD 53.88 billion by the end of 2033.1 Boomi has partnered with Bengaluru-based talent firms focused on software engineering, quality, and DevOps, working closely with Boomi product and engineering teams. Boomi’s expanding India presence will also support several key global systems integrator (GSI) partners to create cutting-edge solutions built on the Boomi platform.

“India has quickly become a global powerhouse for digital engineering and automation, and our Bengaluru location will be very impactful in helping Boomi further advance our category-leading offerings in iPaaS and enterprise automation, and as we invest in exploring emerging technologies, such as generative AI,” said Rajesh Raheja, Chief Engineering Officer at Boomi. “We are excited for India, and especially Bengaluru, to play a significant role in Boomi’s ongoing global expansion as we continue leading the industry in meeting organizations’ intelligent automation needs.”

As the pioneer of cloud-native iPaaS, Boomi celebrates the largest customer base among integration platform vendors; a growing community of more than 100,000 members; and one of the largest arrays of GSIs in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research’s list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won numerous awards as an employer of choice, including its listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces. Boomi has also won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022; and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years.

Additional Resources

About Boomi



Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners – including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi’s award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2023 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

1Persistence Market Research, Market Study on Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS): Hybrid Cloud Deployment to Gain Immense Traction Going Forward, February 15, 2023

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kristen Walker



Global Corporate Communications



kristenwalker@boomi.com

+1-415-613-8320