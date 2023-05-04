Boomi Appoints Jim Fisher as Vice President of Channels and Partners, APJ

Fisher joins Boomi with over 30 years’ software industry experience, including leadership roles at MuleSoft, SAP, and CA Technologies

SYDNEY & CHESTERBROOK, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, has appointed IT industry and channel veteran, Jim Fisher, as its Vice President of Channels and Partners in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Based in Sydney, Fisher is responsible for expanding Boomi’s channel operations across Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, Hong Kong and Japan. Additionally, Fisher will focus on working with partners to drive and expand new and existing opportunities for Boomi’s licensing and services business.





“Businesses not only rely on connected data to make informed decisions; they also depend on partners to integrate, clean, and make available the data that underpins their investments,” said Thomas Lai, Vice President and General Manager of APJ at Boomi. “Jim has a rich understanding of data integration and channel operations, which will be crucial for further expansion and enabling our APJ partners to optimise our joint customers’ cloud migrations and digital transformation roadmaps.”

Fisher brings to Boomi more than 30 years’ experience in the worldwide software marketplace. He previously headed channel strategy, marketing, and sales operations for organisations in Australia, the United States, and Asia, including regional and global management roles in Philadelphia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, China, Russia, and Australia.

“Companies can’t maximise the value of their business strategies alone,” said Fisher. “Partners – from resellers and managed services providers (MSPs) through to global systems integrators (GSIs) – are advisors and facilitators that deliver outcomes, whether it’s a digital banking platform, a government application, or any IT project. Going into Boomi, my priority is to ensure we are backing our partners to capitalise on a largely untapped opportunity. This includes understanding what existing partners want, and bringing on board new ones while protecting the competitive interests of all parties.”

Prior to joining Boomi, Fisher held leadership positions at Mulesoft as Vice President Channels for APJ; SAP as Vice President Ecosystem and Channels for South East Asia; CA Technologies as Chief Operations Officer APJ, Vice President Marketing for APJ, and Vice President Channels for APJ; Sterling Software as Vice President for Asia-Pacific; and Information Advantage as Managing Director.

Fisher will report to Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels.

“Across APJ, Boomi works with more than 200 partners and has experienced strong demand in industries spanning government, financial services, manufacturing, retail and education, among others, and the channel has been integral to this,” said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President for Global Alliances and Channels. “Jim will help broaden strategic relationships with existing and new partners at a time when demand for integrated systems and connected data is skyrocketing. This will allow the channel organization to expand its services and tap into new markets.”

As the pioneer of cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Boomi celebrates the largest customer base among integration platform vendors; a growing community of more than 100,000 members; and one of the largest arrays of GSIs in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi was recently named to Nucleus Research’s list of “Hot Companies to Watch in 2023.” The company has also won numerous awards as an employer of choice, including its listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces. Boomi has also won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; and the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022.

