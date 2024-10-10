Boomi Announces EMEA 2024 Customer Innovation Award Winners

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, announced today the winners of its 2024 EMEA Customer Innovation Awards, recognized at its 2024 Boomi World Tour stop in London.









The winners were honored for pioneering innovative solutions by integrating applications into transformative, business-enhancing systems using the Boomi Enterprise Platform. This year’s honorees were chosen for their outstanding performance in the following criteria: demonstrating business impact through exceptional, quantifiable results; digital transformation; innovative projects; social impact; modernization; integration excellence; and automation excellence.

This year’s winners include:

Abudawood – EMEA Regional Award — Abudawood used the Boomi platform to innovatively integrate SAP data, overcoming extraction challenges, establishing an always-on repository, freeing up resources, and eliminating downtime .

— Abudawood used the Boomi platform to innovatively integrate SAP data, overcoming extraction challenges, establishing an always-on repository, freeing up resources, and eliminating . A.R.M. Holding – Operational Efficiency Award — A.R.M. Holding used the Boomi platform to transform the real estate industry in the United Arab Emirates by integrating various diverse systems such as CRM , ERP , and other business applications into a cohesive ecosystem, significantly enhancing data flow, operational agility, and customer experience.

— A.R.M. Holding used the Boomi platform to transform the real estate industry in the United Arab Emirates by integrating various diverse systems such as , , and other business applications into a cohesive ecosystem, significantly enhancing data flow, operational agility, and customer experience. Charlotte Tilbury – Employee Experience Excellence Award — Charlotte Tilbury’s impactful implementation of the Boomi platform has enabled the seamless management of retailer and warehouse processes across North America, the UK, and the EMEA regions, paving the way for cost-effective future expansions.

— Charlotte Tilbury’s impactful implementation of the Boomi platform has enabled the seamless management of retailer and warehouse processes across North America, the UK, and the EMEA regions, paving the way for cost-effective future expansions. Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) – Productivity Improvement Award — JDE’s transformative use of the Boomi platform has revolutionized order management and customer experience across multiple channels. By implementing an event-driven architecture using Boomi and Solace, JDE created a seamless integration platform that manages 1 million orders annually, enabling agility, efficiency, and innovation in expanding new business models, such as order subscriptions.

— JDE’s transformative use of the Boomi platform has revolutionized order management and customer experience across multiple channels. By implementing an event-driven architecture using Boomi and Solace, JDE created a seamless integration platform that manages 1 million orders annually, enabling agility, efficiency, and innovation in expanding new business models, such as order subscriptions. The Anne Rowling Regenerative Neurology Clinic, The University of Edinburgh – Healthcare Transformation Award — The Anne Rowling Clinic partnered with Boomi to create a scalable digital solution for patient care and research. This collaboration produced an application that recruited nearly 700 people living with a range of neurodegenerative conditions including dementia, motor neuron disease, Parkinson’s disease, and Multiple Sclerosis, to a clinical research project aiming to improve outcomes for people and deliver equitable access to research opportunities.

“We are immensely proud of the innovative integration and automation projects recognized this year,” said Adrian Trickett, Vice President and General Manager EMEA at Boomi. “These awards highlight the tangible value our customers are creating with the Boomi Enterprise Platform, demonstrating how our technology is driving transformative changes and delivering better business outcomes across various industries.”

In response to the overwhelming number of outstanding submissions for this year’s EMEA Customer Innovation Award nominations, Boomi is pleased to also recognize and honor the program’s finalists. Each of these organizations has demonstrated excellence and exceptional work using the Boomi platform, marking them as a leader in their field.

Finalists

Great Ormond Street Hospital

Orange Capital Partners

Partou

Manpower Group

PageGroup

Grupo Lusiaves

Trickett continued, “By continuing to innovate with Boomi, our customers are not only enhancing their own operations, but also paving the way for future advancements that will benefit each of their sectors as a whole.”

