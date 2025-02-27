Bombora Recognized As a Leader Among B2B Intent Data Providers by Independent Research Firm

Industry Pioneer Named “Gold Standard” Receiving Highest Possible Scores in Ten Key Criteria

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bombora, a B2B Data provider, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2025 report. Bombora, the company that created the B2B Intent Data category more than 10 years ago, is recognized by Forrester as “ ...the gold standard for account-level intent data feeds…” The report also notes that Bombora customers cite “ the quality of Bombora’s intent data as the standard by which they measure their other providers.”

Central to Bombora’s offering is its one-of-a-kind premium B2B Data Cooperative. In Bombora’s vendor profile, the Forrester report states, “ Bombora’s B2B co-op is made up primarily of sites with exclusive relationships, allowing for a highly unique, future-proofed dataset.” The report also states: “ The company has recently focused on scaling available signals, increasing its co-op size by about 20% and topic coverage by 13% over the past 18 months.”

Bombora is proud to be recognized by Forrester and believes the evaluation reflects their commitment to making its data accessible to customers wherever they want to use it. According to the report, “ Bombora’s partner-focused strategy allows clients to purchase intent data through a direct relationship, which includes expanded analytics capabilities, or through simple data feeds embedded inside most revenue marketing platforms and competitive intent offerings.” Notably, many of the other Intent providers evaluated in the Wave report include Bombora Company Surge® Intent data directly in their platforms. Forrester also notes, “ the intent-specific reporting available to direct customers is the best in this evaluation, along with its ability to deliver data to suit almost any use case.”

“ Forrester’s recognition underscores in our opinion our commitment to delivering the most trusted and accessible Intent data in the industry,” said Mark Connon, CEO of Bombora. “ We believe our position as a Leader reflects the unmatched value of our Data Co-Op, our investment in advanced analytics that deliver insights that fuel superior customer outcomes, and our unparalleled ability to deliver data directly or seamlessly through our network of 100+ partners.”

Bombora received the highest score possible in 10 evaluation criteria, including uniqueness of signals, buying cycle analysis, and geographic coverage.

Learn more about The 2025 Forrester Wave™ for B2B Intent here.

About Bombora

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Co-op of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behavior enabling brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Audiences and Campaign Measurement solutions, and makes them accessible within almost every B2B MarTech, RevTech, SalesTech and AdTech solution.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

Media Contacts

Brittany Tibaldi / Eva Leaden

516-974-2216 / 207-745-2083

bombora@kcsa.com