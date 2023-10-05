Bolting into the Future: Taiwan Fastener Showcase at IFE 2023 Gives Sneak Peek into What Taiwan has in Store for the Fastener Industry

October 9th event to highlight new trends in Taiwan fastener industry, leading companies and their innovations, upcoming shows, and more

TAIPEI, Taiwan & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International Fastener Expo 2023 — Are you looking for the latest in fastener innovations, insights into fastener industry trends, and an opportunity to network with buyers and sellers in the market? If so, now’s your chance. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization, will host a “Bolting into the Future” fastener showcase, organized by the International Trade Administration (TITA) on October 9, 2023, at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Tradewinds Room C, during the International Fastener Expo 2023 (IFE) taking place in Las Vegas.









The showcase provides insights and trends on the fastener industry in Taiwan and its impact on the US market as well as showcase advancements from major Taiwanese companies including Wai Tai Industrial Co. Ltd, one of the leading producers of standard and special screws, and MAO CHUAN, a pioneer in metal stamping technology known for its high-quality parts. In addition, it will provide information on upcoming fastener trade shows such as Fastener Taiwan, Taiwan International Tools & Hardware Expo, and Taiwan Hardware Show.

The growth of the North American Industrial Fastener market is surging, and is expected to exceed US $23 billion by 2028 owing to the growth of end-user industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and construction, among others, according to Mordor Intelligence. The United States is the largest market for Taiwan’s fasteners, accounting for more than 45.75% of the country’s exports.

“As a world-class major global supplier of fasteners and fixtures, Taiwan accounts for a majority of the world’s fastener products. With over 1,500 fastener companies employing over 30,000 people, we take pride in providing a wide range of products ranging from standard bolts and screws to intricate, custom-made fasteners for high-tech applications,” said Bran Chiu, project manager, TAITRA. “As the fastener industry undergoes significant growth, the ‘Kingdom of Screws’ is poised to meet its rising demand.”

Register for the “Bolting into the Future” Fastener Showcase

The showcase will take place from 2:00PM – 3:00pm on Monday, October 9 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Tradewinds Room C. The event will feature presentations, refreshments, and networking opportunities with industry professionals. The first 30 registered attendees will receive a free $25 Amazon gift card. Interested industry professionals and media representatives are encouraged to register in advance here.

Visit the Taiwan Pavilion @ IFE 2023

Throughout IFE 2023, more than 60 of Taiwan’s best in the fastener industry will be showcasing their products at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The Taiwan exhibitors include Mao Chuan Industrial, A-Stainless International, Chia Yi Fastener, Chaen Wei Corporation, Fong Prean Industrial, Channg Chin Industry, and SCT Fasteners.

More About:

Fastener Taiwan 2024

From June 5-7, 2024, TAITRA and Taiwan Industrial Fastener Institute (TIFI) will host Fastener Industry Taiwan 2024, its seventh Taiwan International Fastener Show, at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center in Taiwan. An international B2B fastener show serving as a trading platform for sourcing and procurement, it demonstrates Taiwan’s image as “the Kingdom of Screws” with an impressive showcase of 300 exhibitors and 900 booths displaying a wide range of products ranging from nuts, bolts, screws, tools, manufacturing equipment, meters and instruments, and wire and raw materials. There will be a welcome dinner, live tours, VIP guided tours, a global fastener forum, procurement meetings, and more. https://www.fastenertaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html

Taiwan International Tools & Hardware Expo

Organized by the Taiwan Hand Tool Manufacturers’ Association (THTMA) with support from industry, government, and academia, the Taiwan International Tools & Hardware Expo (TiTE) debuted in 2022 and was held in the middle of Taiwan, where the Taiwan hardware and hand tools originated. The topic “TOOLS KINGDOM – The Most Iconic Gathering of Hardware & Tools in Asia” strengthened the position of Taiwan’s hardware and tool industry in the global market and opened the door to the international export market after the pandemic. https://hardwareexpo-taiwan.com/en-us

Taiwan Hardware Show

THS is one of Asia’s top trade fairs for the hardware and DIY sectors offering specialist traders and buyers with a comprehensive category of products and services. It is Taiwan’s biggest and only true B2B hardware show, serving as a trading platform for sourcing and procurement. THS features a complete range of hardware products to showcase world class Taiwan quality, precision, and service. http://www.hardwareshow.com.tw/home/Main_eng.asp

About TITA

The International Trade Administration is the administrative agency of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan and is responsible for a wide variety of international trade activities including

planning trade policies, engaging in international trade cooperation, participating in the activities of international economic and trade organizations, promoting, and implementing economic and trade agreements, and protocols for foreign trade delegations; formulating and implementing policies for trade promotion and MICE industry development and investigating and removing trade barriers, responding to trade remedies initiated by foreign counterparts, and handling trade disputes. Visit trade.gov.tw

About TAITRA

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw

