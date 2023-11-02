Bolt.Earth and Taizhou Chinv Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd Strengthen Long-Standing Partnership to Revolutionize Electric Vehicle Ecosystem

Drive Smart. Ride Connected. The Future of E-Mobility is Unfolding









SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BoltEarth—Bolt.Earth, a Singapore-based pioneer in the connected EV Operating System market, further strengthens its partnership with Chinv, the renowned designer and manufacturer of EV 2-wheeler bikes. Together, they are set to redefine the future of electric mobility at this year’s EICMA 2023 at Fiera Milano-Rho Milan. Witness the synergy of Chinv’s design mastery and Bolt.Earth’s smart operating stack, merging years of collaborative effort to produce an EV experience like no other.

Building on their longstanding collaboration, the unveiling of the new Bolt.Earth Blaze at EICMA 2023 is anticipated to mark a pivotal moment in the global EV landscape. Bolt.Earth Blaze is a fast-charging platform conceived to redefine the EV charging paradigm. This innovation significantly trims charging durations, making electric mobility more expedient and accessible.

Jyotiranjan Harichandan, Co-Founder at Bolt.Earth, remarked, “Our journey with Chinv has been truly transformative. This partnership, built on a mutual vision and relentless innovation, is about redefining sustainable transport. Chinv’s exceptional experience in hardware design & development, combined with our charging and vehicle operating stack, is laying the groundwork for the future.”

The convergence of Bolt.Earth’s advanced software solutions and Chinv’s hardware design and development expertise signals a transformative phase for sustainable transportation. This venture aims to elevate electric vehicles, ensuring they are environmentally responsible and technologically superior.

Ms. Xu Duo (Rita), President of Chinv expressed, “Our alliance with Bolt.Earth represents a bold step towards a smarter, more sustainable horizon. The potential to revolutionize the EV sphere is immense, and together, we are poised to lead this change.”

Join us at EICMA 2023, held from November 7th to November 12th at Fiera Milano-Rho Milan, where Bolt.Earth will be showcasing their latest offerings at booth number C-49 in Hall Number 14, in association with Chinv along with an amazing virtual reality experience.

About Chinv

Chinv, founded in Hong Kong in 2006, operates under multiple brands, including “OKLA” for electric vehicles, “Motrac” for gasoline vehicles, “O-Town” for clothing, “OKLATEC” for R&D and “CHINV” for lights and electric parts; redefining the way we move and setting new standards for eco-friendly mobility, with a vision to drive positive change and a goal to develop cleaner and more efficient transportation solutions.

OKLATEC has R&D experience in designing over 50 motorcycles, ranging (from ICE to EV), for customers worldwide. Building on these milestones, Chinv has been successful in supporting the launch of multiple brands at various integration levels for both electrical and mechanical aspects, covering a wide range from low-speed to high-performance EV motorcycles. As a result, Chinv has become a one-stop solution in the EV motorcycle supply chain.

About Bolt.Earth

Bolt.Earth is on a mission to push emerging markets toward cleaner mobility. The company deploys state-of-the-art embedded smart speedometer clusters that redefine your EV riding experiences. Designed for safety and convenience, Bolt.Earth’s speedometer clusters and display units use Bolt.Earth’s OS to provide vehicle management tools, crucial data, anti-theft precautions, and customization options for a smart, connected & modern riding experience. Additionally, Bolt.Earth enables India’s largest peer-to-peer EV charging network, with 30,000+ charging points across 1,100 cities. They offer charging solutions for individuals, businesses, real estate companies, fleet operators, and the government. For more information about their solutions, visit bolt.earth.

Contacts

Media Contact: marketing@bolt.earth