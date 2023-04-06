Bold Commerce Collaborates with PayPal to Launch Tailored Checkout on Adobe Commerce

Brands Can Now Extend Adobe’s Personalization Through the Checkout to Improve Shopper Experience and Increase Conversion

AUSTIN, Texas & WINNIPEG, Manitoba–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bold Commerce, the technology company that powers tailored checkout experiences for leading omnichannel retailers and DTC brands, today announced the launch of its headless checkout integration with Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce. Bold collaborated with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to create the new integration.

By introducing a composable headless alternative to Magento’s native checkout, Bold enables brands using Adobe Commerce to elevate checkout experiences without the risk, cost or complexity of replatforming. The composable checkout solution seamlessly integrates a fully optimized, customizable checkout experience on top of brands’ existing technology. For many brands, adopting this new checkout will be their first step toward a composable SaaS ecommerce infrastructure.

As brands work to address the nearly half (48%) of shoppers that abandon checkout before completing a purchase on ecommerce sites, they’re simultaneously pursuing options to make other digital channels shoppable. But simply extending checkout to new channels isn’t enough–brands need to have complete control over the experiences they’re offering to shoppers to drive conversions. This means offering checkout experiences that not only fit brands’ business needs, but are tailored to individual shoppers and how they’re shopping in real-time.

Brands can now modernize their checkout experience quicker, easier and with fewer plug-ins than the platform’s native checkout. With Bold Checkout and PayPal, brands can activate and utilize most payment methods without the need to add plug-ins. This ensures complete payment flexibility for both brands and consumers. The new integration also removes potential performance and security issues that threaten brands’ potential to scale as traffic and transactions increase over time.

“ Brands need to meet their shoppers–and enable checkout–on the digital channels they’re on, but this can seem like a huge undertaking when they’re still trying to solve for checkout abandonment on their ecommerce sites,” said Peter Karpas, CEO, Bold Commerce. “ This new integration not only makes it possible for brands on Adobe Commerce to launch custom checkout experiences, but allows them to optimize these experiences in real-time to make sure they’re continuously maximizing checkout completion rates and driving revenue.”

Bold Checkout enables retail brands to fully customize their entire checkout experience with checkout flows. Brands can continually build, test and iterate multiple custom checkout flows based on shoppers’ profiles and the device, channel, preferred shipping and payment, and location they’re shopping from to increase conversion.

Bold Commerce is leading brands into a composable commerce future with its headless checkout. With Bold’s API-first, open architecture brands can customize the entire checkout experience or opt for pre-built templates and integrations with leading payment gateways, and top tax, fraud, shipping, and marketing solutions.

Brands including Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, Staples Canada and Sitka Salmon have already adopted the flexible checkout experience that is now available to brands using Adobe Commerce.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is in the business of making checkout better, helping brands convert more shoppers in more places. Bold’s Checkout is the only high-converting, customizable headless checkout with built in subscriptions and pricing capabilities, for a checkout without limits. Leading omnichannel retailers and emerging DTC brands like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, and Sitka Salmon, trust Bold to overcome legacy platform limitations, improve checkout conversion and deliver anywhere commerce.

