Boingo Wireless Receives Fourth Consecutive 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award

Boingo honored by U.S. Department of Labor for its commitment to supporting U.S. military veterans in the civilian workforce

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WirelessSimplified—Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of cellular distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, has received a 2023 Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Award. Presented by the U.S. Department of Labor, the HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans employment award that recognizes a company’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. Boingo—a proud four-time recipient of the award—was recognized for consistently meeting and exceeding Department of Labor benchmarks for hiring veterans, retaining veteran talent and leading veteran integration assistance programs.





“Boingo takes immense pride in hiring and retaining veterans. Earning this prestigious recognition is more than an award for us—it’s a symbol of Boingo’s dedication to providing veterans with meaningful career opportunities, supporting veterans through the complex transition into the civilian workforce and celebrating the positive impact they make within Boingo and the communities we serve,” said Mike Finley, CEO at Boingo.

Boingo simplifies complex connectivity challenges with its neutral host portfolio of fast, secure 5G-enabled wireless solutions. Boingo cellular and Wi-Fi networks reach over 1 billion people annually at major airports, transit hubs, military bases, hospitals, stadiums, hotels and commercial buildings. From deploying high speed cellular service for all Tier One carriers to powering IoT devices for increased operational efficiency, Boingo provides the connectivity backbone required for business in the 5G era.

Beyond the enterprise, Boingo delivers internet connectivity at more than 85 Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Homeland Security Training Center locations worldwide. Boingo’s cellular and Wi-Fi networks are expertly engineered with a technology-agnostic architecture to reliably connect troops and prioritize the needs of the mission on base. Fast Boingo networks are available base-wide, including family housing, classrooms, training facilities and recreation centers. No contract, installation appointment or equipment is required for troops to access Boingo Wi-Fi, and the service is available as they move around a base or travel to other Boingo-connected bases around the world.

Boingo networks are supported by a 24/7/365 Network Operations Center, feature zero-trust security and meet Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security requirements.

Cultivating a strong community of support for veterans, Boingo has an active Boingo Veterans employee resource group (ERG) that hosts educational sessions, local volunteer events and encourages peer-to-peer relationship building. Earlier this year, Boingo was also named Mobile Broadband Solution of the Year in the Mobile Breakthrough Awards for its role meeting connectivity demands for the U.S. military.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

