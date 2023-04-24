Boingo Wireless CEO Mike Finley Named to New York’s ‘Power Players in Aviation’ List

Finley Recognized among Prestigious List of Innovators, Changemakers and Thought Leaders in New York’s Aviation Industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WirelessSimplified—Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, today announced that its CEO Mike Finley has been named to the amNY, PoliticsNY and Airport Voice 2023 Power Players in Aviation list. The list, researched and published by Schneps Media, recognizes influential government officials and business leaders dedicated to bettering New York metropolitan area airports. Boingo was honored for delivering world-class cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity at major airports including John F. Kennedy (JFK), LaGuardia (LGA) and Newark Liberty International (EWR).

For more than 20 years, Boingo’s cellular and Wi-Fi networks have enhanced the passenger experience and improved operations for New York’s transportation hubs, supporting the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Metropolitan Transportation Authority, among others. Boingo specializes in managing all 5G technologies across carrier cellular networks and Wi-Fi to streamline airport operations, enhance network security and reliably connect passengers and airport staff.

“Boingo’s converged wireless networks are an important part to New York’s aviation industry. No matter the 5G technology, we can deploy it to efficiently connect a wide range of airport services through one central and neutral provider,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Our high-performing networks directly contribute to the positive reputation and recognition of New York and New Jersey’s airports. It’s an honor to be featured in this Power Players list and Boingo remains committed to helping our New York partners continually innovate and deliver the best possible airport experience.”

Boingo proudly connects people, business and operations at New York’s transit hubs, tunnels, airports, retail locations, office buildings and high-rise developments. At JFK, LGA and EWR, Boingo’s neutral host, converged networks work behind the scenes to reliably power passenger mobile tickets, streaming services, ride share apps and more, as well as create efficiencies with connected airport operations such as baggage tracking, digital signage, mobile concessions and airside maintenance.

Most recently, Boingo launched a converged 5G-enabled network featuring Wi-Fi 6, DAS and private LTE at EWR’s brand-new Terminal A. The network infrastructure enables fast, seamless connectivity for passengers and reliable internet for critical airport operations.

“Our Power Players in Aviation list was carefully curated to illuminate the innovators and leaders positively impacting New York’s complex and ever-evolving airports. Under Mike Finley’s leadership, Boingo Wireless plays a pivotal role in enhancing the passenger experience with next generation technology,” said Jill Carvajal, managing director of business development at Schneps Media.

Boingo also has been recognized for its philanthropic endeavors, such as its support of the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI), which fosters a creative and accessible environment for youth to learn to use science, technology, engineering, and math to tackle complex 21st century challenges.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

