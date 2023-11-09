Boingo Wireless Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters in Frisco, Texas

Leader in wireless infrastructure opens brand new office at The Star and expands presence in Texas

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WirelessSimplified—Boingo Wireless, a leading provider of next generation connectivity solutions, officially opened its new headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Boingo’s Frisco office is located close to many of the company’s key customers, high-tech talent, and technology partners throughout the state. To celebrate the opening, Boingo welcomed regional leaders, community members, business partners and employees to an open house at its 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art office. The office is located at The Star in Frisco, a new 91-acre campus featuring corporate offices, dining, shopping and the new Omni Frisco Hotel.









“Boingo is proud to be a part of the growing Frisco community. We thank local leaders for their ongoing support as we grow our business and our team here,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Texas is a thriving tech hub, and we look forward to doing business here alongside our partners and customers.”

Boingo simplifies complex connectivity challenges with its neutral host portfolio of fast, secure, 5G-enabled wireless solutions. Boingo networks help connect over 1 billion people annually at major airports, train stations, military bases, hospitals, stadiums, hotels and commercial buildings. From deploying high speed cellular service for all Tier One carriers to powering IoT devices for increased operational efficiencies, Boingo provides the connectivity backbone required for business in the 5G era.

Boingo’s presence in Texas continues to grow. The company designed, built and manages a neutral host cellular distributed antenna system (DAS) at Omni PGA Frisco Resort, home to PGA of America. The Boingo DAS network is designed to bring best-in-class cellular coverage to the luxury mixed-use property and enable seamless, secure mobile connectivity for staff, players and guests. Boingo also deployed expanded connectivity at Sheppard Airforce Base, the largest and most diverse training base in air education and training command, and provides world class converged networks at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium, Dallas Love Field Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Boingo will continue to maintain regional hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Las Vegas. Boingo earned two prestigious best places to work honors in 2023 and is a four-time recipient of the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award—the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

