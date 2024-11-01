boberdoo’s Comprehensive One-To-One Consent Solution

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–boberdoo, an innovative provider of lead distribution software, has had a live solution for one-to-one consent called Dynamic Consent since May 2024. Dynamic Consent was created to help lead generators and buyers comply with the FCC’s one-to-one consent regulation and allow for more transparency with the consumer.





With the FCC’s one-to-one consent ruling set to take effect on January 27, 2025, businesses must implement compliant solutions well before the deadline. boberdoo’s Dynamic Consent solution is multifaceted and has different options to suit the needs of various companies and industries.

“When the FCC announced the one-to-one consent ruling, we knew it would have significant implications for our clients and the industry as a whole,” said Brad Seiler, owner of boberdoo. “Our team has been working diligently over the past year to develop the necessary processing logic and tools to help our clients prepare for this transition.”

boberdoo’s Dynamic Consent solution includes a form builder that matches consumer inquiries with relevant companies, supporting exclusive and shared lead distribution. On the consumer’s side, they will see companies matching their inquiry and can select which companies they would like their information sent to for said inquiry. Using Dynamic Consent puts the consumer first, so only the companies that they choose will be the ones to contact them. There is also an option with the form builder for a redirect URL/iframe widget that many of the large home services networks require. To obtain consent certificates, you can use boberdoo’s Outside Service integrations. For those of you who already have a form or infrastructure in place, we also have API functionality to do dynamic consent right from your already-built forms.

“Our goal with Dynamic Consent is to provide lead generators and buyers with the tools they need to adapt to the new regulations,” added Seiler. “We believe this solution will help our clients maintain compliance while improving consumer experiences.”

With less than 100 days left before the deadline, companies needing one-to-one consent must act. Using boberdoo, you’ll gain access to our form builder and consent APIs for one-to-one consent, as well as software to help you scale your business.

To learn more about boberdoo’s one-to-one consent solutions and how they can assist your business in navigating the consent-based marketing landscape, visit boberdoo.com/dynamic-consent or contact the boberdoo team at sales@boberdoo.com.

Contacts

sales@boberdoo.com

800-776-5646