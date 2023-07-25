Bobcat Donates $250,000 to Parks to Promote Sustainability and Cultivate Community

Five parks each receive $50,000 for park restoration, beautification or enhancement needs and a new Bobcat zero-turn mower

WEST FARGO, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bobcat Company, a global compact equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, has extended five grants, each worth $50,000, to parks across the nation as part of its partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).





In addition to the grant offering, every park and recreation department that applied for the grant—regardless of receiving the grant or not—will receive a new Bobcat zero-turn mower to help them accomplish more for their community spaces.

The recipients of the $50,000 grants include City of Stonecrest in Stonecrest, Ga.; Davidson County Parks and Recreation in Lexington, N.C.; City of Buffalo Parks in Buffalo, N.Y.; San Antonio River Authority in San Antonio, Texas; and City of Auburn Parks, Arts & Recreation in Auburn, Wash.

“Our commitment to positively impact communities is ingrained in all of us at Bobcat, and we are humbled to give back to these deserving communities in support of this mission,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America. “By supporting sustainability efforts today, we can offer a better tomorrow to the generations to come.”

Through Bobcat and NRPA’s shared commitment to creating vibrant and sustainable community park and recreation areas, the grant dollars will support various restoration, sustainability, beautification or enhancement activities at these sites.

The grant recipients’ plans include:

City of Stonecrest in Stonecrest, Ga.: The City of Stonecrest, located east of Atlanta, plans to develop a walking trail at Everett Park. The new trail aims to encourage community residents to engage with the outdoors and attend the park and recreation department’s programs which include forest therapy programs, bird watching walks, summer camps, fishing and camping opportunities. The local park and recreation team will utilize the grant dollars, plus Bobcat equipment for forest mulching, grading and compacting to support development of this new ADA-compliant trail.

“We are so excited to help create more sustainable and resilient communities by extending grants to these deserving communities,” said Ayanna Williams, NRPA director of community and environmental resilience. “Park and recreation professionals are champions in addressing our most pressing environmental challenges and we are grateful to Bobcat for their support to improve, preserve and beautify these spaces.”

Each park will begin its project this summer with varying stages of completion over the next several months.

To learn more about Bobcat’s community involvement, visit bobcat.com. To learn more about NRPA, visit nrpa.org.

Media Resources: To see photos of the project sites in their current state prior to work starting, please visit this Dropbox link. Davidson County also provided renderings to showcase its plans, which are available via the link. Additional updates will be shared as project work commences and is completed.

About Bobcat Company

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation based on delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, compact tractors, utility products, telehandlers, mowers, attachments, implements, parts, and services. In 2024, Bobcat will expand its brand with the addition of portable power, industrial air and industrial vehicle offerings. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat continues to lead the industry with its new and innovative offerings.

The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat, Inc., a company within the Doosan Group. Committed to empowering people to accomplish more, Doosan Bobcat is dedicated to building stronger communities and a better tomorrow.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit parksandrecreation.org.

