Bob Gold & Associates Named Agency of Record for the Largest Broadband Show in the Americas, SCTE TechExpo25

Leading Connectivity, Tech PR & Marketing Agency to Drive Strategic Communications for the Washington, D.C. Event

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BobGoldPR--Bob Gold & Associates (BG&A), nationally recognized for its expertise in technology, media and telecom, has been named the PR agency of record for SCTE TechExpo25, which will be held in Washington, D.C. on September 29 - October 1, 2025. The agency will lead strategic publicity efforts to drive attendance and industry engagement, solidifying TechExpo25 as the premier gathering for broadband providers, technology innovators, engineering leaders and next-generation software and hardware companies.

“TechExpo is the one place for the best national and international companies in the world to continue to redefine the future of connectivity. From a PR perspective, we need a partner who understands both the legacy and the next-generation players shaping our industry,” said Maria Popo, President and CEO, SCTE. “Bob Gold & Associates brings a unique depth of experience in technology, media and telecom. Their strategic approach will help ensure this year’s event is the most impactful yet."

Under the theme NETWORK (R)EVOLUTION: Delivering the Seamless Experience, the event will dive into the critical technologies and strategies shaping the future of connectivity—from AI-driven automation and network convergence to fiber expansion and digital equity. It is the place to form new connections, discover new collaborations and unleash new innovations.

“If you think about it, our entire way of life lies on top of broadband infrastructure, and its usage and demands for capacity are growing exponentially. TechExpo25 is where the future of entertainment, technology and connectivity take shape, and getting more folks to appreciate the possibilities of this amazing show is exciting,” said Bob Gold, President of Bob Gold & Associates. “Our team knows this industry inside and out, and we’re ready to amplify the game-changing innovations and critical conversations that will define what’s next.”

TechExpo25 is chaired by David Watson, President & CEO of Comcast Cable, and Michael Powell, President & CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. Tackling key challenges and trends, such as fiber expansion, the increasing convergence of networks, rural broadband solutions and customer-centric experiences, the event will offer expert-led sessions, live demos of the latest technologies, interactive workshops, networking opportunities with decision makers and much more.

Hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and originally launched as SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® in 1983, the event unites worldwide industry innovators and policymakers who gather to learn and shape the future of connectivity. As broadband operators, suppliers and policymakers navigate an evolving landscape of wireline, wireless and converged networks, TechExpo25 will provide an unmatched platform to explore cutting-edge innovations, forge strategic partnerships and drive real transformation.

For more than 28 years, Bob Gold & Associates has specialized in PR and marketing for Technology, Media and Telecommunications clients, having helped elevate more than 300 brands to become industry leaders. BG&A provides uniquely tailored strategies for a full spectrum of communication needs in today’s digital-first world. The agency delivers customized, comprehensive, result-oriented and data-driven campaigns that drive business forward and develop impactful new relationships.

About TechExpo25

For over 40 years, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs, has united industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation. As the leading hub for thought leadership, groundbreaking technology, and strategic dealmaking, SCTE continues to shape the future of broadband telecommunications.

SCTE’s TechExpo25 will take place September 29 – October 1, 2025, in Washington, DC, bringing together global industry leaders to explore cutting-edge technologies defining the future of connectivity. Chaired by David Watson, president & CEO of Comcast Cable, and Michael Powell, president & CEO of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, TechExpo25 will showcase the latest advancements and transformative innovations in broadband. Learn more at techexpo.scte.org.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Founded in 1997 by Cable TV Pioneer and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA LA) 2019 Communications Professional of the Year, Bob Gold has created an agency that specializes in the space where technology meets entertainment and enterprise utility. Recognized for its creative and comprehensive approach for its clients, Bob Gold & Associates was named to the first annual Forbes America’s Best PR Agencies List for 2021. The company was ranked among the top 100 5-star agencies nationwide.

Since its founding, Bob Gold & Associates has launched and helped grow 25 TV sports networks, numerous streaming services and worked with nearly every major Communications Service provider and industry association in the United States. A co-founder of a leading international association of independently owned hi-tech PR agencies, WIN PR Group, BG&A provides its clients with immediate international resources for one-time projects or on-going campaigns. For more information, please visit www.bobgoldpr.com.

