Bob Gold & Associates and PSPR Celebrate 20th Annual Media & Analyst Dinner at SCTE TechExpo 2024

Fireside Chat with Cox Communications’ Ed Shrum Spotlights Technology’s Role in Shaping the Competitive CSP Landscape

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BGA—Bob Gold & Associates, a 27-year-old boutique PR & Marketing services agency focused on Technology, Media and Telecom, is celebrating its 20th annual Media & Analyst Dinner at the SCTE TechExpo. The event features leading industry voices for an intimate, insight-filled gathering on Tuesday, September 24.





This year Bob Gold will conduct an engaging fireside chat featuring Ed Shrum, Vice President of Wireline Engineering and Shared Services at Cox Communications. The discussion explores the evolving competitive landscape, highlighting the pivotal role new technologies play in reshaping business worldwide.

More than 50 prominent media, analysts and top executives are expected to attend the event, held at the National Center for Civil & Human Rights in Atlanta’s Centennial Park.

“All business is built on relationships, and for 20 years, it has been an honor to host an event that fosters meaningful connections between industry leaders, with my dear friend Paul Schneider of PSPR,” said Bob Gold. “Our Media & Analyst Dinner has become a hallmark of SCTE TechExpo, offering attendees a unique combination of industry insight, inspiration and unparalleled networking opportunities.”

This year’s event, sponsored by Cox Communications and Ciena, stands out not only for its elegance and organization, but also for the exclusive opportunities to reconnect with peers, celebrate recent industry advancements and explore what’s ahead in telecommunications and media technology.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Bob Gold & Associates is a data-driven PR and marketing agency focused on technology, media and telecom, and is recognized for its creative strategies, engaging storytelling and communications programs that propel businesses forward. Established in 1997, the agency has earned numerous accolades, including founder Bob Gold being named PRSA-LA’s 2019 Communications Professional of the Year and induction as a Cable TV Pioneer, and ranks among the top 100 Best PR Agencies in America by Forbes in 2021.

Through its proprietary BG&A Insight™ methodology, the firm develops uniquely tailored strategies for each client, focusing on data and analysis to thrive in today’s digital-first world. As a strategic partner, BG&A extends its expertise across the full spectrum of communications needs. The agency’s global reach is facilitated through its offices in Los Angeles, New York City, Denver and Portland in addition to being a co-founder of WIN PR Group, a global network of hi-tech PR firms. For more information, visit www.bobgoldpr.com.

