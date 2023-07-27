<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Boatsetter Is Changing the Face of Boating as More Women, Millennials and Gen Z Take to the Water

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boaters–Delivering on its mission to make boating accessible to everyone, everywhere, Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-water experiences and boat rentals nationwide, is changing the face of boating. This summer, the company is reporting that more women, millennials, and Gen Zers are renting boats than ever before.




Traditionally boating has been enjoyed by an older and predominantly male demographic. However, Boatsetter is breaking down barriers and making boating accessible, affordable, convenient, and fun for everyone. For the first time since launching in 2014, women make up half of all Boatsetter renters – climbing from 43 percent in 2021 to 50 percent in 2023. Nearly 70 percent of Boatsetter users are under the age of 44.

To date, Boatsetter has gotten more than one million boaters and boat owners alike to discover the endless possibilities the water provides. Featuring the largest database of USCG-certified captains, Boatsetter makes it possible for even those with no prior boating experience to tap into an incredible array of water activities with rentals starting as low as $50 an hour.

“At Boatsetter, we have a ‘sea’s the limit’ approach to water experiences—if you want to get on the water, we’re here to make that happen,” said Michael Farb, CEO of Boatsetter.

Boatsetter’s flexible booking features mean travelers can tack boating onto any occasion including family vacations, birthday parties, and fun outings on the weekend. The company’s “Instant Book” feature allows renters to get out on the water the same day they book. Renters can also find varying trip durations, from half or full-day boat rentals to 2, 3, and 6-hour excursions, and even multi-day reservations on the Boatsetter platform.

About Boatsetter:

With more than 50,000 boat listings available in over 700 locations worldwide, Boatsetter is the leading marketplace for on-the-water experiences and boat rentals. Boatsetter makes it easy to discover and enjoy a wide array of on-water experiences by connecting qualified renters directly to boat owners and licensed captains. Featuring the largest database of USCG-certified captains, Boatsetter makes it possible for even those with no prior boating experience to tap into an incredible array of water activities. Credited with pioneering the first-ever peer-to-peer boat rental insurance policy, Boatsetter has empowered boat owners with the tools and support to become entrepreneurs on the water. Launched commercially in 2014, over one million boaters and boat owners alike have turned to Boatsetter to discover the endless possibilities the water provides.

