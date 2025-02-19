Board Unveils New Foresight and Signals Products: Revolutionizing Business Planning with AI and Economic Intelligence

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Board, the leading Enterprise Planning Platform, is transforming the way businesses anticipate and adapt to economic shifts with today’s announcement of Board Foresight and Board Signals. These cutting-edge solutions, developed as a result of Board’s recent acquisition of Prevedere, empower enterprises with real-time economic indicators, predictive analytics, and the expertise of Board’s in-house economists—all backed by exclusive access to over 5 million global datasets.

This release marks a huge step forward in completing Board’s product vision. By harnessing the power of macroeconomic intelligence, the Board Enterprise Planning Platform now enables more comprehensive, collaborative, and continuous planning capabilities than ever before. Board Foresight and Signals give business leaders the ability to look beyond internal historical data, forecast with greater accuracy, scenario plan with more agility, and make strategic decisions with confidence in an increasingly volatile world.

Board Foresight: Continuous planning with external data, AI, and predictive analytics

Board Foresight takes business forecasting to the next level by unlocking the power of external data with expert-curated economic indicators, an advanced correlation engine, and predictive analytics. With real-time updates from millions of external sources, Board Foresight enables enterprises to anticipate market shifts, align business strategies and drive continuous planning.

Key benefits of Board Foresight:

Expert-Curated Indicators: Get a list of the external factors most likely to impact your industry.

Get a list of the external factors most likely to impact your industry. Powerful Correlation Engine: Connect to your own internal time series data and Foresight will run millions of models to identify your most relevant performance drivers.

Connect to your own internal time series data and Foresight will run millions of models to identify your most relevant performance drivers. Results Explained by AI: Get a complete understanding of the external factors impacting your business, with clear explanation and interpretation delivered through generative AI.

Get a complete understanding of the external factors impacting your business, with clear explanation and interpretation delivered through generative AI. Predictive Forecasting to Support Continuous Planning: Forecast with better accuracy and turn continuous planning into a competitive advantage.

Learn more at https://www.board.com/en/product/foresight.

Board Signals: Make smarter strategic decisions with expert-curated external data

Board Signals provides decision-makers with real-time, industry-specific economic indicators to help them navigate market volatility with confidence. Designed for strategic planners, executive officers, and board members, Board Signals delivers clear, actionable intelligence to drive smarter business decisions and is available today.

Key benefits of Board Signals:

Industry-Specific Economic Intelligence: Get expert-curated indicators tailored to your industry, monitored and updated regularly by Board’s in-house economists.

Get expert-curated indicators tailored to your industry, monitored and updated regularly by Board’s in-house economists. Smart Alerts on Market Volatility: Receive real-time alerts on headwinds and tailwinds impacting your business so you can respond in an agile manner to capitalize on opportunities and mitigate risks.

Receive real-time alerts on headwinds and tailwinds impacting your business so you can respond in an agile manner to capitalize on opportunities and mitigate risks. Indicator Reports and Industry Outlook Score: Visualize economic conditions with intuitive reports and scoring to support strategic decision-making.

Learn more at https://www.board.com/en/product/signals.

An Innovative Breakthrough in Enterprise Planning

David Marmer, SVP of Product at Board, emphasized the significance of these new solutions:

“The introduction of Board Foresight and Board Signals marks a new beginning for enterprise planning. For too long, businesses have relied solely on historical internal data, missing the critical external factors that drive success or failure. With the power of over 5 million datasets, AI-driven analytics, and expert economic intelligence, our customers can now plan continuously for the future with greater confidence and precision. These innovations reflect Board’s commitment to giving our customers the tools they need to stay ahead.”

Visionary Brands are Leading the Way

Leading enterprises are already leveraging Board Signals and Board Foresight to enhance their decision-making. Milwaukee Tool, Whataburger, and Kraft Heinz are among the early adopters benefiting from these solutions, using them to navigate economic volatility, optimize inventory, and drive strategic growth.

“This has been a game-changer for Whataburger,” says Pete Valadez, Senior Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at Whataburger. “By incorporating external data and predictive analytics into our forecasting process, we’ve been able to dramatically improve our accuracy and avoid missed expectations. The real-time alerts and collaborative nature of the solution have empowered our entire team to make data-driven decisions with confidence.”

General Availability

Board Signals and Board Foresight are available now globally.

About Board

The Board Enterprise Planning Platform powers financial and operational planning for more than 2,000 organizations worldwide. Industry leaders trust Board to turn complex data into better decisions with AI, analytics, and tailor-made solutions for enterprise-grade challenges. Global brands including H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC use Board to enhance workflows and strengthen their competitive edge. Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board is recognized by leading analysts including Gartner, IDC, and BARC.

For more information, visit www.board.com.

