Home Business Wire Board Launches All-New Group Consolidation and Reporting Solution
Board Launches All-New Group Consolidation and Reporting Solution

Organizations can now unify disparate consolidation and reporting activities with one easy-to-use solution.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analyticsBoard, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning solutions that empower organizations to plan smarter, take actionable insights, and deliver better outcomes, today announced the launch of the all-new Board Group Consolidation and Reporting offering. Board Group Consolidation and Reporting is offered as part of the Board Intelligent Planning Platform, which accelerates digital transformation of financial processes—while minimizing costs, manual efforts, and risks typically associated with such initiatives.


“The financial consolidation and reporting process can be a significant burden for many organizations, consuming valuable time and resources that could be better utilized to support performance management and decision-making. The Board Intelligent Planning Platform has the power to rapidly bring any finance organization to a leading maturity state, repositioning the business for sustainable growth, establishing planning as a critical decision-making process, and driving accountability and effectiveness,” said Marco Limena, Board CEO.

Utilizing advanced technology, the new Board solution simplifies monthly cycles, improves accuracy, and facilitates regulatory compliance. Innovative features and an intuitive user experience enable organizations to quickly get started and derive immediate business value. Guided processes, a user-friendly configuration wizard, and pre-built content tailored to common reporting standards all work to help maximize efficiency and ROI.

For additional information or to schedule a demo, please visit https://on.board.com/42GpAgY.

About Board:

Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Placed as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Working with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

Contacts

Victoire Depoix, VP of Global Communications

vdepoix@board.com

