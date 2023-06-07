Board Consolidates Its Position as a Market-leading Performance Management, Planning, and Analytics Product in BARC’s Planning Survey 23

96% of surveyed users say they would recommend Board based on the aggregate of “definitely” and “probably”

90% of surveyed users rate Board‘s ease of use for planners as very good or good compared to 82% for the average planning tool

92% of surveyed users rate Board‘s coverage of planning-specific requirements as very good or good compared to 88% for the average planning tool

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analytics—Board International, a leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations to plan smarter, enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, announces today its evaluation in BARC’s Planning Survey 23.

The Planning Survey is based on findings from the world‘s largest and most comprehensive survey of planning software users, conducted from November 2022 to February 2023. In total, 1,321 people responded to the survey with 1,046 answering a series of detailed questions about their usage of a named product. It examines user feedback on planning product selection and usage across 33 KPIs including Business Benefits, Project Success, Business Value, Recommendation, Customer Satisfaction, Planning Functionality, and Competitiveness.

BARC said that “with 14 top ranks and 18 leading positions across six different peer groups, Board once again achieves an outstanding set of results in this year’s Planning Survey and consolidates its position as a market-leading performance management, planning, and analytics product.”

“We are honored and excited to receive excellent results in BARC’s Planning Survey 23, especially with strong ratings in Planning, BI & Analytics, and Financial Consolidation which reflects the unique capabilities of the Board platform,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board. “Companies who have modernized their planning capabilities with Board are capable of changing at the speed of market disruption, gaining planning agility and a lasting competitive advantage.”

About BARC

BARC (Business Application Research Center) is one of Europe’s leading analyst firms for business software, focusing on the areas of data, Business Intelligence and analytics, corporate performance management (CPM), enterprise content management (ECM) and customer relationship management (CRM).

About Board

Board’s Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Placed as a leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

