Board and Executive Appointments Extend Azira Leadership – Position Company for Growth

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a move designed to further its leadership position in the consumer behavior insights industry, Azira today announced the appointment of Gayle Meyers to the company’s board of directors, James Kuan as general counsel and chief compliance officer, and Tim Braz as chief commercial officer.





The appointments underscore Azira’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customer base. “These new roles are critical to our long-term strategy to grow and evolve the business,” said Azira Chief Executive Officer, Gladys Kong. “The depth of experience these leaders bring to our business will have an immediate impact on our ability to scale and lead in this dynamic industry.”

Gayle Meyers (board member) is an accomplished entrepreneur, investor, operating partner, and executive with over 20 years of experience in digital media, sales, marketing, technology, and the food service sector. Her unique background and expertise will immediately deepen Azira’s understanding of customer challenges and market needs. Meyers currently serves on the board of directors of Mountaingate Capital portfolio company Anteriad and Court Square Capital portfolio company Connatix. She previously served as a board director for Tinuiti (sold to New Mountain Capital), Acceleration Partners, and Digital Remedy. She also served as the chief growth officer at LUMA Partners.

James Kuan (general counsel and chief compliance officer) joins the company with over twenty-five years of legal and regulatory experience in both the public and private sectors. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for ensuring Azira’s compliance and leadership in the dynamic data privacy space. Prior to joining Azira, Kuan was general counsel, chief compliance officer, and corporate secretary of Linus Health, Inc. (a healthcare technology provider), where he led the global legal function and regulatory compliance across the U.S., Europe, and Canada. In that role, he focused on data privacy, key data initiatives utilizing data analytics and AI/ML to detect cognitive decline, and regulatory approvals. Kuan’s background also includes similar senior leadership roles in various high-growth technology startups, including at Technologent (IT), Greenwave (IOT), Altisource f/k/a Equator (fintech), and Johnson Controls f/k/a TRIATEK, Inc., where he led key contracts, IP, litigation, data privacy, and compliance initiatives.

Tim Braz (chief commercial officer) has a proven track record in scaling sales organizations and building new revenue models. In this newly created role, he will work closely with Azira’s global commercial leadership team across sales, marketing, and services to enhance all go-to-market functions. Throughout his 25-year career, Braz has consistently demonstrated the ability to identify emerging market trends and innovative ways to capitalize on untapped opportunities. He’s held executive and leadership roles at a number of industry-leading companies in the ad tech and software space, including MediaMath, Adobe, and Innovid.

Azira LLC, a global consumer insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers. With a profound commitment to partnership, trust and transparency, combined with decades of expertise in consumer behavioral analytics, Azira delivers innovative marketing solutions to curate audiences, activate omnichannel campaigns, and understand footfall attribution. It also provides operational insights for use cases such as site selection, trade area analysis, competitive intelligence, and more. Azira serves enterprises in retail, hospitality, travel, real estate, financial services, and media. Azira is a global company headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Paris, Bangalore, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit https://azira.com.

