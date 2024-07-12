BNP Paribas Collaborates with QuantumStreet AI to Launch Cross Asset Trend and AI Index in Brazil

Combining traditional investing techniques with AI technology, new Index provides comprehensive view of cross-asset market trends built on millions of data points

SÃO PAULO & SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BNP Paribas, Europe’s leading global bank, and QuantumStreet AI, a global leader in the field of AI-powered investment solutions, are today announcing the launch of a proprietary new BNP Paribas Cross Asset Trend and AI Index in Brazil with global plans.

The BNP Paribas Cross Asset Trend and AI Index is designed to combine traditional trend-based investing techniques with the AI-powered approach of trend-following signals powered by QuantumStreet AI, which are designed to identify cues that might otherwise be missed to allow for the targeting of optimal allocations across global asset classes. The strategy underpinning this Index captures a broad range of available information by leveraging both past data and forward-looking indicators via AI analysis. QuantumStreet AI utilizes IBM watsonx as the foundation for its generative AI platform.

By incorporating BNP Paribas’ proprietary trend analysis, leveraging its award-winning indexing capabilities and QuantumStreet AI’s renowned machine learning models for institutional investors, the index aims to provide a comprehensive view of cross-asset market trends, including equities, fixed income, and commodities and across geographies covering equities and bonds in the U.S., Europe and Japan. The BNP Paribas Cross Asset Trend and AI Index will be used to provide the basis for global structured products being made available to BNP Paribas’ clients, offering investors a unique perspective and way to access market trends and emerging opportunities.

XP, a leading, technology-driven platform and provider of financial products and services in Brazil, offers the BNP Paribas Cross Asset Trend and AI Index on its platform, providing investors with diversified financial products that are at the forefront of global innovation.

Adil El Batji, Head of Global Equities, Americas at BNP Paribas said, “ BNP Paribas’ collaboration with QuantumStreet AI highlights the bank’s commitment to fostering innovation and exploring new avenues for enhancing investment strategies. This collaboration brings together the knowledge of two industry leaders to provide clients with cutting-edge quantitative investment solutions that leverage data-driven insights to optimize portfolio performance and transform the investment landscape.”

Chris Natividad and Subhra Tripathy, Principals at QuantumStreet AI added, “ We are thrilled to be working with BNP Paribas on the introduction of this new Index. It is ever so important to identify and harness consistent sources of return within a systematic framework, and AI driven approaches provide a solid basis for that. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and serving the bank’s global client base.”

Raj Datta, Vice President, ISV and AI Partnerships, IBM added, “ Collaborating with QuantumStreet AI enables institutions to access AI-driven investment solutions with watsonx. Such relationships are a way forward for rapid innovation and to build trusted AI.”

Victor Vallim, Head of Structured Note Distribution and Partner at XP said, “ We are confident in the work we are doing with BNP Paribas and QuantumStreet AI regarding the BNP Paribas Cross Asset Trend and AI Index, which offers innovation and capability into a single product. The low volatility of the index generates optimal conditions for access through XP’s Structured Notes, which can have the potential to provide high minimum rates of return or elevated leverage over a predefined period. This characteristic creates the variety of structures that could benefit different client profiles throughout the ecosystem.”

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 63 countries and has nearly 183,000 employees, including more than 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group’s performance and stability.

About QuantumStreet AI

QuantumStreet AI is an IBM Business Partner focused on fintech and a leading global provider of AI powered investment solutions. Combining latest AI methodologies with deep financial domain expertise it develops and deploys differentiated investment strategies. Its proprietary platform continually models 60,000 securities around the world, processing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data in twelve global languages. QuantumStreet partners with the world’s leading institutions to jointly develop investment products that are distributed in every continent.



www.quantumstreetai.com

About BNP Paribas Cross Asset Trend and AI Index

For additional information and relevant disclaimers, please click here.

