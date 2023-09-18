BMW Group joins Avanci 5G Connected Vehicle Licensing Program

Independent, market-led global solution includes 61 licensors, collectively responsible for the vast majority of essential cellular technologies.

World leading manufacturer BMW Group expands pioneering relationship with Avanci to cover 5G connected vehicles.

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avanci, the independent global leader in joint licensing solutions, today announced that BMW Group, a world leading manufacturer of premium automobiles, has signed an Avanci 5G Vehicle license, covering the group’s BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.









The Avanci 5G Vehicle program provides a license to patented technologies essential for 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G connectivity, including cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) which enables vehicles to directly communicate with other vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, and transportation infrastructure. The program, launched in August 2023, already includes 61 participating licensors, together responsible for the vast majority of essential cellular technologies.

Kasim Alfalahi, founder and CEO at Avanci, said: “Back in 2017, BMW was the first OEM to believe in the Avanci 4G Vehicle program. Now, continuing their pioneering approach, BMW is one of the leaders in launching 5G connected cars. We are delighted to welcome them to Avanci 5G Vehicle, continuing our long relationship, and we thank them for their ongoing trust and confidence in Avanci and our efficient and transparent one-stop solutions.”

This new Avanci program builds on the success of Avanci 4G Vehicle. More than 130 million connected vehicles on the world’s roads from more than 80 automotive brands are covered by an Avanci 4G Vehicle license.

Avanci was created with a vision of transforming how technology is shared. We ensure that the work of thousands of inventors around the world is recognized and rewarded. At the same time, by simplifying technology access, we enable companies to build exciting new products that are improving the lives of people across the globe, every day.

Details of the Avanci 5G Vehicle program, with participants and terms including early adopter pricing for licensees, can be found at avanci.com/5Gvehicle.

