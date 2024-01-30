BMO Taps Agent IQ to Continue Enhancing Client Experience at BMO InvestorLine

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agent IQ, a pioneer in digital relationship banking and providing personalized engagement and AI-supported self-service, announced its expanded partnership with BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) through the launch of “Bili”, an innovative digital tool that further enhances the bank’s Canadian online trading platform, BMO InvestorLine.





Bili, powered by Agent IQ’s personal digital engagement platform, Lynq™ provides BMO InvestorLine clients access to live chat and seamless self-service support across both the BMO Invest app and BMO InvestorLine web platform. This partnership also provides real-time data-driven insights allowing greater views into client’s needs.

Clients can access and chat with a Specialist using any of their preferred digital devices. BMO InvestorLine employs distinct, bilingual chat and self-service flows for both InvestorLine Self-Directed and InvestorLine adviceDirect in the authenticated space, as well as through anonymous chat. These flows are customized to the webpage that the client is on and provides the most relevant information and resources to Chat Specialists and clients.

“BMO’s Digital First strategy is making investments in technology and people to harness the potential of emerging technologies and deliver best-in-class customer experiences,” said Andrea Casciato, Head of Digital Investing for BMO. “Agent IQ’s Lynq platform compliments the suite of services available to BMO InvestorLine customers and further enhances the existing rich, convenient, personalized digital support powered by data and analytics supporting their investing journey. This is truly the next iteration of digital service.”

The Lynq platform enables customization where BMO InvestorLine can seamlessly change the platform interface based on individual preferences, including chat prompts, language, and accessibility features. “The ability to communicate in a digital environment is vital to meeting customers’ needs,” said Slaven Bilac, CEO & Co-Founder at Agent IQ. “After the initial success of our partnership with BMO US Personal and Business Banking, we are excited to extend Lynq to BMO InvestorLine.”

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Agent IQ

Agent IQ is the pioneer in digital relationship banking, providing personal and persistent customer engagement solutions supported by a powerful built-in AI that supports bankers and strengthens customer relationships. Blending the best of human emotion and empathy with the speed and efficiency of computer intelligence, the Lynq™ platform empowers FIs with the ability to provide proactive support and real-time insights to improve customer satisfaction, enhance service efficiencies, and increase profitability, while reducing the cost of serving. For more information, visit www.agentiq.com.

Contacts

Matthew Phipps



For Agent IQ



408.963.9107



matt@agentiq.com