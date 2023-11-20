BMA Banking Systems Selects Bankjoy as a Preferred Provider for Online & Mobile Banking

BMA will now offer Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform to its financial institution clients

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BMA Banking Systems, a provider of core banking software and services to independent-minded community financial institutions, has selected Bankjoy, a leading digital banking provider as a preferred partner for online and mobile banking.





Through the partnership, BMA’s bank and credit union clients can enhance the digital banking experience for their customers and members with Bankjoy’s award-winning platform. BMA selected Bankjoy as a preferred partner following a rigorous vetting process, as the company sought a trusted digital banking partner whose technology aligned seamlessly with the needs of BMA’s new and existing client base.

For more than 30 years, BMA has provided customized software and technology to meet financial institutions’ unique needs. They provide innovative core processing solutions, custom programming, IT services, and exceptional service to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions with assets up to $20 billion. With Bankjoy as a preferred partner, BMA will now offer the company’s end-to-end digital banking platform, and robust suite of online and mobile banking features to help its financial institution clients stay ahead of the technology curve.

Bankjoy’s modern banking tools, which include mobile banking, online banking, e-statements, online account opening, online loan origination, and conversational AI are designed for banks and credit unions of all sizes. Bankjoy’s reputation as a world-class digital banking provider and its established presence in the credit union space were key differentiators for BMA.

“Our many years of experience in the financial industry have taught us that the right technology solutions are foundational for an institution to succeed in today’s market,” said Adam Weight, President and CEO of BMA Banking Systems. “From core software implementation to digital banking integrations that elevate the user experience and deepen relationships, we strive to equip financial institutions with the tools they need to compete with the largest banks. Our partnership with Bankjoy will further our mission to empower our clients with the systems and support they need to grow relationships and serve their communities.”

“Research shows that fintech is a key contributor to success in today’s economy, with 60% of credit unions and 49% of banks stating that fintech partnerships are important. These institutions recognize that embracing fintech is crucial for staying competitive, fostering innovation, and delivering enhanced services to their customers,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “By partnering with a trusted fintech vendor like us, BMA is helping their clients get ahead of the curve. We are proud to work with an esteemed organization like BMA and look forward to expanding access to Bankjoy’s industry-leading online banking platform.”

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Curql Collective, Bessemer Venture Partner, Y Combinator-, and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.

About BMA

Started in Salt Lake City in 1955, the company evolved in the 1980’s to focus its efforts on supporting community-based financial institutions with its BankRite™ core banking platform. Driven today by a vision of “Simplicity, agility, and humanity at the core,” BMA’s in-house development team delivers customizable integrations and API-ready solutions to empower institutions across the country. BMA’s clients worry less about technology, giving them more time and energy to focus on building relationships and strengthening their communities. Learn more about BMA at www.bmabankingsystems.com.

Contacts

Jennifer Silva



For Bankjoy



jennifer@yorkpublicrelations.com

404-503-6594

Kevin Stevenson



For BMA Banking Systems



marketing@bmabankingsystems.com

801-978-0200 x121