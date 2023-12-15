Bluum Names Dan Groskreutz as CFO

The financial executive brings 40 years of experience to the award-winning, fast-growing edtech company

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluum, a leading provider of education technology, this week named Dan Groskreutz its new chief financial officer (CFO). Groskreutz brings decades of executive experience to the Bluum leadership team, having served as CFO for Appvion, Whitehall Specialties, and Scientific Protein Laboratories LLC over the past 20 years.





Before embarking on a financial career spanning 40 years thus far, Groskreutz earned his undergraduate degree from Bethel University and his MBA from the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management.

“We are thrilled for Dan to join Bluum,” said Erez Pikar, the CEO of Bluum. “He brings a wealth of experience that will help Bluum continue to drive growth and innovation in the market and improve learning outcomes for all students.”

Bluum was founded on the belief that access to education is the catalyst for human progress. The company’s dedication to improving student outcomes and access to technology has recently earned it a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, which honors the fastest-growing private companies in the country, for the third year in a row.

While technology is an important part of Bluum’s approach to nurturing students’ appetite for learning, it sees dedicated people like Groskreutz as the true catalysts for positive change. “Bluum lives its mission to improve access to education and student outcomes,” said Groskreutz. “I’m excited to be a part of the next chapter of growth and innovation at Bluum.”

