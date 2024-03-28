Blumira Appoints Haiyang Li as Vice President of Engineering

Seasoned technology executive joins leading cybersecurity solutions provider to oversee engineering strategies

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blumira, a leading security and operations platform, today announced tech industry veteran Haiyang Li has joined the company as its vice president of engineering, effective March 18. Li joins the Blumira leadership team with extensive experience driving innovation and delivering mission-critical solutions globally.









As vice president of engineering, Li will play a pivotal role in innovating the company’s sophisticated yet easy-to-use threat detection and response capabilities for small and mid-sized organizations. He will oversee strategies to scale Blumira’s engineering team, including implementing agile methodologies and spearheading major product transformations.

“It’s an honor to join a team that’s working hard to make powerful, easy-to-use cybersecurity tools available to everyone. Our goal is to help organizations protect themselves against cyber attacks without breaking the bank or needing a huge IT team,” said Li. “As the threat landscape continues to become more complex, I look forward to collaborating on a solution that empowers businesses to navigate the digital realm with confidence and peace of mind.”

Li brings over two decades of experience across industries such as SaaS, cloud computing, data protection, AI and machine learning. Under his leadership, teams have enhanced operational efficiencies and delivered innovative, customer-centric solutions that drive revenue growth and strengthen competitive advantage.

Before Blumira, Li held senior leadership roles at prominent technology companies, including Mavrck, Neural Galaxy, Barracuda Networks, Intronis and Salary.com. His accomplishments are underscored by his impressive technical proficiencies spanning platforms like .NET, Java and Node.js, and multiple programming languages and databases.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Haiyang Li to Blumira. His experience in scaling teams through the values of company culture and expertise in harnessing technology to address the unique needs of businesses across industries make him a great fit for our team,” said Jim Simpson, CEO of Blumira. “I’m confident that Haiyang will help us ensure engineering operations align with our overarching business objectives and drive our mission to provide a sophisticated, effective and affordable security platform.”

About Blumira

The Blumira SIEM + XDR platform makes advanced detection and response easy and effective for small and medium-sized businesses, accelerating ransomware and breach prevention for hybrid environments. Time-strapped IT teams can do more with one solution that combines SIEM, endpoint visibility, and automated response. Meet compliance with one year of data retention and extend your team with Blumira 24/7 SecOps support. Blumira’s ease of use, customer support and streamlined implementation are consistently recognized by G2 in quarterly surveys.

