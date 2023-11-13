Bluevine Co-Founder and CEO Eyal Lifshitz To Speak At American Banker’s Small Biz Banking Conference

Lifshitz will join speakers from TD Bank, Locality, and NYMBUS in a panel discussion on balancing digital presence with human presence in banking

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluevine, the one-stop digital banking platform specifically designed for small businesses, today announced its co-founder and CEO Eyal Lifshitz will join representatives from TD Bank, Locality Bank, and NYMBUS for a panel presentation at this year’s American Banker Small Biz Banking Conference taking place in Nashville from November 13, 2023 – November 15, 2023. The panel session, Balancing Digital Presence and Human Presence, will take place on November 14 and explore the complexities and best practices in humanizing the digital experience and preserving high-touch service in small business banking from various perspectives.





From designing a purely digital onboarding experience, to building financial management and payment tools into a business checking account, to adopting a more inclusive approach to providing access to growth capital, Bluevine has solved many of the challenges that have plagued traditional banks in meeting the specific needs of small business owners.

In 2023, Bluevine celebrated ten years in business, surpassing 500,000 businesses served and delivering more than $14 billion in loans since its inception. Throughout the year, it also added key capabilities to its Bluevine Business Checking account, which offers 2.0% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on balances up to $250,000, with no monthly fees and unlimited transactions. Notably, the company recently introduced a small business credit card and launched accounts payable, giving small business owners and their teams sophisticated bill management, automation, user access control, and enhanced payment capabilities. Bluevine also expanded FDIC insurance coverage on balances up to $3 million¹ (12x the industry standard of $250,000) and added an international payments and FX solution in partnership with Wise.

Last week, the company launched Bluevine Premier, providing business owners with all the features of the standard plan, plus the opportunity to earn 4.25% APY on their Bluevine Business Checking balances up to $3 million, along with 50% off most standard plan payments fees, and priority access to customer support. Designed for companies with balances greater than $100,000, Bluevine Premier provides a rate of return in an everyday checking account that would typically require business owners to move funds into separate savings or brokerage accounts to achieve.

Bluevine Premier customers who maintain a $100,000 minimum average daily balance across their Bluevine Business Checking account and sub-accounts, and spend at least $5,000 per month on their Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard® incur no monthly fee. Businesses that do not meet these criteria can still benefit from Premier for a monthly fee of $95. Business owners can also take advantage of a one month free trial for Bluevine Premier.

