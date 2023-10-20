Bluevine Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel Sharon Carmeli to Speak at Money 20/20 Conference in Las Vegas

Carmeli will join speakers from Brex and Wise in a panel discussion moderated by FTA President & CEO Penny Lee on how technology and regulatory policy, together, can improve banking

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluevine, the one-stop digital banking platform specifically designed for small businesses, today announced its Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, Sharon Carmeli, will join policy leaders from Brex, a fully unified global spend platform, and Wise, the cross-border payments network, in a panel discussion moderated by Penny Lee, President and CEO of the Financial Technology Association (FTA), at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas at The Venetian Resort, running Oct. 22-25, 2023.





Entitled “Embracing Reality: Harnessing Technology to Improve Banking,” the panel will take place Oct. 24 from 1:30-2:10 pm PDT in the Under the Stars, Money Hall. In the session, panelists will discuss policies that can help the industry and the entire US market embrace open banking, real-time payments, and increased access. Attendees will learn what policy makers do to better meet customer needs and expectations in the digital age.

Promoted as the largest global fintech event enabling payments and financial services innovation for connected commerce, this year’s Money 20/20 event expects more than 13,000 attendees from 3,000 leading companies, including speakers from Amazon AWS, Amex, Capital One, FIS, Goldman Sachs, Google, Mastercard, PayPal, Plaid, the CFPB, SEC, and more.

To learn more about Money 20/20, please visit us.money2020.com.

About Bluevine

Bluevine provides a one-stop digital banking platform specifically designed for small businesses. Since launching in 2013, Bluevine’s innovative and intuitive products, including business checking, integrated accounts payable, and lines of credit, have helped over 500,000 business owners save time and money so they can focus on what matters most: growing their business.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft’s Venture Arm). Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. For more information, please visit bluevine.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

