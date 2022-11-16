Bluetooth SIG Targets 6 GHz Frequency Band

Mid-Band Spectrum Expansion Project Aims to Enhance Performance of Bluetooth® Technology





KIRKLAND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), the trade association that oversees Bluetooth® technology, today announced a new specification development project to define the operation of Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) in additional unlicensed mid-band spectrum, including the 6 GHz frequency band. With over 5 billion products shipping each year, Bluetooth technology is the most widely deployed wireless standard in the world. A core reason for its unmatched adoption and success is the continual evolution of the technology in key areas, including higher data throughput, lower latency, and greater positioning accuracy. The new spectrum expansion project will help ensure that these Bluetooth performance enhancements can continue well into the future.

“Over the last twenty years, Bluetooth technology has made our lives more productive, safer, healthier, and joyful,” said Mark Powell, CEO of the Bluetooth SIG. “The Bluetooth SIG community is constantly evolving the technology to meet ever expanding market demands for wireless communications. Expanding into the 6 GHz spectrum band will ensure the community can continue to make the enhancements necessary to pave the way for the next twenty years of Bluetooth innovation.”

“The global allocation of additional spectrum for unlicensed use is vital to ensuring that wireless technologies can continue to meet growing connectivity demands,” said Kevin Robinson, President and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance. “Designating 6 GHz for unlicensed use creates a valuable spectrum resource that is recognized globally for its ability to bring tremendous socioeconomic benefits. Wi-Fi Alliance looks forward to collaborating with the Bluetooth SIG to ensure our successful co-existence in the band.”

Visit bluetooth.com/specifications-in-development for additional information on this new specification project. Employees of all Bluetooth SIG member companies are welcome to join the Higher Bands for Low Energy Subgroup within the Core Specification Working Group to participate.

