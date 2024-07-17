Bluestar Energy Capital Launches Noveria Energy, a European Battery Storage Development Platform, with 2GWh of German Projects

DUBLIN & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Batteries–Bluestar Energy Capital (‘BEC’ or ‘the Company’) today announced the launch of Noveria Energy, a project development platform focused on European battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.





Noveria Energy will initially focus on the German market, where it has assembled a project pipeline of over 2GWh which is progressing through interconnection and permitting processes. The platform has an experienced team led by Ben Brooks, based in Germany. Prior to joining Noveria Energy, Ben held portfolio management and engineering roles at Schroders Greencoat and DNV respectively.

“Well-located energy storage projects are a key enabler of the energy transition in Europe,” commented Neil O’Donovan, Chair of Noveria Energy and President of BEC. “An increasing demand for grid system services this decade coupled with increasingly volatile energy pricing across Germany and other regions underscore the need to rapidly scale battery storage capacity. Benefiting from BEC’s development experience in the U.S. and Australia, Noveria Energy’s vision is to be a leading developer and operator of large-scale energy storage projects in Germany and other select European markets.”

Bluestar Energy Capital has been successfully scaling its global presence since its initial $100 million formation capital raise in 2022 led by founders Declan Flanagan & Neil O’Donovan with investment from S2G Ventures and Great Bay Renewables. The company is actively building development platforms in the US, Australia and now Europe and has built up a global pipeline of over 10 GW of wind, solar, and storage projects.

About Noveria Energy

Noveria Energy (Noveria) is a European-focused battery energy storage system (BESS) developer, primarily targeting the German market. Established by Bluestar Energy Capital in 2024, Noveria is dedicated to advancing the energy transition in Europe through the development and operation of large-scale BESS projects. Leveraging Bluestar’s extensive experience in BESS development from the US and Australia, Noveria aims to build a robust pipeline of projects to support the growing demand for energy storage solutions. Visit Noveria Energy at https://www.noveriaenergy.com/.

About Bluestar Energy Capital

Bluestar Energy Capital (BEC) is a global renewable energy investment company focused on development platforms and project development capital. BEC delivers investable clean energy projects at scale through its regional development platforms: Nova Clean Energy, LLC, BEA Renewables and Noveria Energy. BEC is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Austin, Texas, Dublin, Ireland. Follow BEC on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Wendy Prabhu, Mercom Communications



bluestar@mercomcapital.com

US: +1.512.215.4452



UK: +44.203.617.1930