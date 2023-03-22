BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. to Complete Transfer of Listing To NYSE American

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BLUA) (“BlueRiver”), announced today that it was authorized to transfer its listing from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) to the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”). BlueRiver received written confirmation that it received the final approval for listing from the staff of NYSE American on March 21, 2023.

In connection with the transfer, BlueRiver will voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange, and expects to begin trading on the NYSE American on or about March 24, 2023. BlueRiver’s decision to transfer to the NYSE American was made to permit the continued listing of its securities following recent redemptions of BlueRiver’s Class A ordinary shares in connection with the vote to extend the deadline by which BlueRiver must complete its initial business combination. Following the transfer to the NYSE American, BlueRiver intends to continue to file the same types of periodic reports and other information it currently files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

