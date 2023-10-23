BlueQubit’s Algorithm Chosen by DARPA: Leveraging GPU Simulators and Infrastructure to Advance Quantum AI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueQubit Inc., a technology company building quantum software and infra, is proud to announce its selection for the prestigious Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) project under the Imagining Practical Applications for a Quantum Tomorrow (IMPAQT) program. This recognition emphasizes the company’s unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the quantum computing landscape, with a focus on development of quantum AI/ML algorithms for Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) devices.





DARPA has identified BlueQubit’s objective of addressing challenges faced by classical computers. “As technology continues to progress, we’ve identified areas where classical methods fall short, particularly in Gibbs sampling, that are pivotal in numerous scientific, commercial, and defense applications.” – Hrant Gharibyan, CEO at BlueQubit Inc.

A notable challenge has been in areas like cybersecurity in defense and training of large AI models. With the advent of quantum hardware boasting more than 100 qubits and 10,000 two-qubit gates, new horizons of solutions are emerging.

“We’re venturing into uncharted territories, focusing on hybrid computing environments. Quantum/classical hybrid algorithms, like QAOA, are the game-changers we’re betting on.” – Hayk Tepanyan, CTO at BlueQubit Inc. These algorithms are designed to maximize the potential of full NISQ devices and find solutions without necessitating fault-tolerant quantum computers.

Particularly noteworthy is BlueQubit’s collaboration with the renowned quantum hardware company, QuEra. Their shared expertise on neutral-atom quantum computers – known for their scalability and improved gate fidelity – is central to the project.

“We’re on the cusp of a quantum leap in computing, and the DARPA IMPAQT award is a testament to the potential our team brings,” – Hrant Gharibyan. BlueQubit, with its collaborative network of esteemed researchers from leading US institutions and tech maestros in high-performance computing, is poised to overcome classical limitations and march toward quantum advantage with innovation in hybrid quantum/classical computing approach.

BlueQubit Inc. extends its gratitude to DARPA for this opportunity and remains steadfast in its mission: pushing the boundaries of quantum computing and setting new industry standards.

About BlueQubit:

BlueQubit is a technology start-up based in California that builds a quantum software platform to democratize access to quantum technologies and accelerate their commercial adoption. They partner with and are trusted by the best quantum, scientific, and infra players.

