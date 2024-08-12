BlueQubit and Quantum Art Receive BIRD Foundation Grant for Quantum Computing Innovation with a $2.2M Budget

LOS ANGELES & NESS ZIONA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueQubit Inc. and Quantum Art Ltd. have been awarded a grant from the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation to develop and optimize quantum machine learning algorithms and quantum processor configuration methods.





The project is one of six approved by the BIRD Foundation, with a budget of $2.2 million over two years for quantum computing innovation.

BlueQubit, a California-based quantum computing company specializing in quantum software simulations, and Quantum Art, an Israeli company developing scalable quantum computers based on trapped ion qubits, aim to create innovative algorithms and optimize quantum processor configurations, potentially accelerating advancements in finance, pharmaceuticals, image analysis, and security.

Hrant Gharibyan, CEO of BlueQubit, commented: “This collaboration, supported by the BIRD Foundation, offers a unique opportunity to advance quantum machine learning through the synergy of software and hardware co-design. By aligning our quantum algorithms with Quantum Art’s scalable hardware, we can address key challenges and make quantum technology accessible to enterprise users.”

Tal David, CEO of Quantum Art, added: “The biggest challenges in quantum computing today are scaling up the technology and optimizing quantum algorithms for wide commercial viability. This BIRD project tackles both in a focused and synergetic program. The combination of BlueQubit’s quantum machine learning algorithms, tailored for Quantum Art’s innovative architecture, drives us towards Quantum Advantage.”

This U.S.-Israeli partnership exemplifies the BIRD Foundation’s mission to foster collaboration between companies driving technological innovation and economic growth, aligning with the growing global interest in this transformative technology.

About BlueQubit

BlueQubit Inc. is a leader in managed quantum computing simulations. BlueQubit offers a Quantum Software as a Service (QSaaS) platform, enabling enterprise, defense, and academic customers to implement gate-based quantum algorithms on any hardware. BlueQubit provides access to the latest QPUs and emulators, including NVIDIA GPU Emulators and QPUs from IBM, QuEra, and Quantinuum. www.bluequbit.io

About Quantum Art

Quantum Art Ltd. develops highly parallelized reconfigurable multi-core quantum computers for leading organizations in industry, government, and academia. This approach to scale-up enables handling high computational complexity problems with modest quantum resources, shortening the path to Quantum Advantage. www.quantum-art.tech

About the BIRD Foundation

The BIRD Foundation funds and facilitates cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies across a wide range of technology sectors. The Foundation supports projects without taking any equity or intellectual property rights. BIRD funding is repaid through royalties from sales of products that were commercialized with BIRD support.

