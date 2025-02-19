Blueprint Sports Transforms College Athletics Landscape with Strategic Acquisition of SANIL, Establishing a $100M+ NIL Powerhouse Agency

The acquisition establishes the most comprehensive NIL technology, data, and revenue services agency in college sports, supporting over 25,000 student-athletes and 70 athletic department partners.

LAS VEGAS & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueprint Sports, the leading agency of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) services for collegiate athletic departments and student-athletes in the country, today announced its acquisition of SANIL, another early pioneer in the NIL landscape. In 2024 alone, the two agencies raised and delivered over $108 million in NIL payments to student-athletes across 70 collegiate athletic departments, highlighting their success in creating an effective “in-house” NIL revenue and management solution.

This strategic acquisition positions Blueprint Sports as a leading NIL force in transforming collegiate athletics. It provides dedicated on-campus revenue-generating NIL personnel with enterprise-grade digital solutions that generate new commercial fan revenue, ensure compliance, and reveal actionable insights through advanced analytics on fans and student-athletes. The timing aligns with anticipated regulatory changes resulting from the potential House vs. NCAA settlement, permitting athletic departments and conferences to establish internal NIL agencies to capitalize on emerging commercial opportunities with industry leaders like Blueprint Sports.

“This is about the future of college athletics and further establishes Blueprint Sports as a key partner for athletic departments and conferences as they bring in and implement modern solutions to find new revenue for their student-athletes through NIL,” said Rob Sine, CEO of Blueprint Sports. “Both companies have experienced tremendous transformations to remain agile over the past four years. The new leadership team that SANIL has assembled in the last eight months and their substantial investment in technology made this acquisition an exciting opportunity for us. This move will enable us to unify the brightest minds and offer the most innovative solutions and top-tier NIL and data services to generate revenue and empower the next generation of college athletic departments and conferences.”

“We have transformed from a transactional NIL-only vendor to a tech-enabled, data-driven business that solves challenges for our athletic department partners,” said Chris Brown, former SANIL CEO and newly appointed COO for Blueprint Sports. “This acquisition merges both companies' proven NIL and data solutions to create the most advanced technology and services platform in collegiate sports. Our ‘software and a service’ model and enterprise-grade infrastructure enable athletic departments to accelerate new NIL revenue growth with our on-campus team, leverage data insights, and be well-positioned for long-term success with NIL."

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Power Four Athletic Departments:

Enterprise-grade technology platform to manage revenue sharing and NIL programming

Dedicated on-campus revenue-generating NIL personnel and implementation support

Expanded national corporate partnership network for NIL

Comprehensive NIL compensation data to maximize roster and player allocations

Real-time NIL financial tracking and transparent payment solutions

Comprehensive fan engagement and monetization platform

Mid-Major Athletic Departments:

Enterprise-grade technology platform to manage revenue sharing and NIL programming

Dedicated national NIL revenue-generating personnel and implementation support

Comprehensive NIL compensation data to maximize roster and player allocations

Data-driven insights for strategic NIL decision-making

Comprehensive fan engagement and monetization platform

“Our partners want to win championships for their student-athletes, supporters, and partners,” said Rob Sine. “Together, we offer a powerful solution that empowers Athletic Directors and their coaches to strive towards that goal every year.”

About Blueprint Sports

Blueprint Sports is a tech-enabled, “software and a service” agency that has facilitated over $135 million in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) earnings for NCAA student-athletes since 2021. We navigate the complexities of modern college athletics with NIL to provide next-generation, scalable services to Power Four and Mid-Major Athletic Departments and Conferences across Division I and Division II. Our platform includes comprehensive NIL revenue share and student-athlete roster strategy and management, proven strategies for generating NIL commercial revenue, and fan engagement and monetization.

