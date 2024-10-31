Bluefin and Datacap Partner to Deliver PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Processing to Hospitality Businesses

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluefin, a leader in PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, and Datacap Systems, Inc., a leading hardware and processor-agnostic omnichannel payments provider, announced they are partnering to deliver PCI-Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Processing to hospitality businesses across the United States and Canada.





Datacap is Bluefin’s preferred omnichannel payments provider to the hospitality industry for PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), reducing a customer’s PCI DSS compliance burden by more than 70% and PCI control scope reduction at the point-of-sale environment by more than 90%. The partnership will help secure and protect payments for the hospitality industry which is highly vulnerable to data breaches: According to industry estimates, up to 31% of hospitality organizations have reported a data breach, and 89% have been affected more than once in a year.

“The Datacap team understands the critical importance of protecting payments and data from compromise across all channels,” said Drew Monroe, Chief Revenue Officer at Bluefin. “By integrating Bluefin’s PCI-validated point-to-point encryption with Datacap’s industry-leading payments solutions we are empowering hospitality providers to benefit from enhanced security, streamlined compliance, and seamless payment experiences.”

“Partnering with Bluefin allows Datacap to offer hospitality ISVs the highest level of security for their merchant’s transactions without compromising the user experience,” said Justin Zeigler, Director of Product at Datacap. “With Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE, our partners can confidently focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences while reducing PCI DSS scope and compliance costs.”

Merchants interested in PCI-Validated P2PE should contact their POS reseller to learn how Datacap and Bluefin can help reduce their PCI DSS compliance burden and PCI control scope.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company’s 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta.

About Datacap Systems

Datacap builds industry-standard payment solutions for Point of Sale providers to meet the needs of merchants in any market. Security-centric solutions for virtually all processing platforms route through dozens of pre-certified devices from leading OEMs – all via a universal payments integration, empowering merchants to create a unified payments experience across brick and mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications. As the only channel-centric and processor-agnostic payments provider in the industry, Datacap is the ideal partner for any POS provider that’s serious about building a solution that will scale to address the needs of virtually any merchant, regardless of market or payment processing platform.

