BlueCheck and NATS Forge Alliance to Redefine Age Verification in Adult and Content Creator Sectors

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ageverification–In a landmark partnership, BlueCheck joins forces with NATS, a Too Much Media solution, to revolutionize the adult and content creator industries. This collaboration integrates BlueCheck’s cutting-edge technology directly into the NATS platform. Set to launch by December’s end, this initiative marks a significant advancement in age compliance and user experience across NATS’s extensive network. BlueCheck’s proven, innovative solutions will streamline verification processes, initially using customer name and address data, and soon expanding to include mobile phone and facial age estimation technologies. This partnership not only signifies a leap in regulatory adherence but also positions NATS’s client websites at the forefront of technological advancement in digital compliance.


Industry Impact: Launching in late December, the integration of BlueCheck’s age verification into the NATS platform directly addresses the adult and content creator industry’s regulatory needs. This partnership offers easily accessible, affordable verification solutions, starting with customer details and soon expanding to mobile and facial recognition technologies. Further enhancements in 2024 will introduce advanced payment and fraud prevention features, making this a comprehensive, user-friendly compliance tool.

A Shared Vision for Industry Compliance: Alex Zeig, CEO of BlueCheck, expresses his excitement about the partnership: “BlueCheck is thrilled to collaborate with Too Much Media, enhancing their client base with our advanced age verification solutions. Our joint effort is focused on delivering seamlessly integrated solutions that adhere to forthcoming regulations, a critical aspect in the adult and content creator sectors.”

About BlueCheck: Established in 2014, BlueCheck has emerged as a pivotal force in age verification technology, successfully verifying over 100 million data points for numerous enterprises. Their solutions are renowned for being robust, user-centric, and customized to meet the specific needs of industries like adult content and content creation. BlueCheck’s proficiency in navigating intricate verification laws positions them as a go-to partner for businesses seeking efficient and effective compliance strategies.

About NATS: NATS, a Too Much Media product, is a leading software infrastructure solution for the adult and content creator industry. Too Much Media is dedicated to delivering advanced hosting and technological solutions, specifically designed for the evolving demands of this dynamic sector. This partnership with BlueCheck highlights Too Much Media’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of compliance and user experience in the digital arena.

